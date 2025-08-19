A Scenic Massachusetts Butte With Connecticut River Views Is The Ideal Destination For Hiking

Western Massachusetts is filled with places to immerse yourself in nature, from mesmerizing waterfalls in the Berkshires to lakeside camping in a state park with mountain views. But you don't have to go as far as the Berkshires to enjoy the beauty of Western Mass. One sweet place that deserves a visit is Mount Sugarloaf, which is located about 60 miles east of the Berkshires in Deerfield. With sweeping views of the Connecticut River Valley, it makes the perfect New England day trip for outdoor lovers.

More of a butte than a mountain, Mount Sugarloaf is divided into two peaks, North and South Sugarloaf, and is part of the Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation. Great for hiking and mountain biking with groups of all ages and skill levels, anyone who embarks on a hike will be rewarded with incredible observation points and picnic areas to refuel. Aren't up for hiking but still want to take in the view? Thanks to South Sugarloaf's road to the top of the mountain, anyone can enjoy the panoramic landscape with a quick drive and without breaking a sweat. If you time your visit right, you'll also get to experience the explosion of color. From mid-September to mid-October, New England's famous fall foliage will make an appearance, and the Connecticut River Valley will be filled with the red, orange, and yellow hues that mark this special time of year.