A Scenic Massachusetts Butte With Connecticut River Views Is The Ideal Destination For Hiking
Western Massachusetts is filled with places to immerse yourself in nature, from mesmerizing waterfalls in the Berkshires to lakeside camping in a state park with mountain views. But you don't have to go as far as the Berkshires to enjoy the beauty of Western Mass. One sweet place that deserves a visit is Mount Sugarloaf, which is located about 60 miles east of the Berkshires in Deerfield. With sweeping views of the Connecticut River Valley, it makes the perfect New England day trip for outdoor lovers.
More of a butte than a mountain, Mount Sugarloaf is divided into two peaks, North and South Sugarloaf, and is part of the Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation. Great for hiking and mountain biking with groups of all ages and skill levels, anyone who embarks on a hike will be rewarded with incredible observation points and picnic areas to refuel. Aren't up for hiking but still want to take in the view? Thanks to South Sugarloaf's road to the top of the mountain, anyone can enjoy the panoramic landscape with a quick drive and without breaking a sweat. If you time your visit right, you'll also get to experience the explosion of color. From mid-September to mid-October, New England's famous fall foliage will make an appearance, and the Connecticut River Valley will be filled with the red, orange, and yellow hues that mark this special time of year.
Hiking Mount Sugarloaf
Visiting Mount Sugarloaf makes for a wonderful activity if you find yourself in Western Massachusetts, precisely because it's well-suited to many different types of hikers. More experienced trekkers may prefer some of the trails that are near North Sugarloaf. Options for strenuous hikes include the Pocumtuck Ridge Trail, which starts in the parking lot of South Sugarloaf, moves to the summit, and then winds across to North Sugarloaf and through a forested trail down toward that peak's parking lot. North Sugarloaf also offers some fun trails for mountain biking in the forest.
For more moderate activity, South Sugarloaf's short, yet steep, hike to the top fits the bill. In fact, it only takes about 36 minutes to climb to the top via the Old Mountain Trail. This kid-friendly path is just two-thirds of a mile, and while the elevation change is notable, the winding nature of the trail makes it manageable. This is just one of many trails to choose from, providing endless ways to enjoy all that Mount Sugarloaf has to offer.
Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation is located in Deerfield, Massachusetts, about two hours west of Boston and 90 minutes east of Albany. While the park is open year-round from 9 a.m. to sunset, the road to the summit and the restrooms are only open seasonally from mid-May to mid-October. Parking during that time costs $5 for Massachusetts residents and $20 for non-residents.