California's 'Gateway To Napa Valley' Is Where Birdwatchers, Hikers, And Wine Lovers Start Their Journey
Some people love jumping straight into their Napa Valley trip by visiting one of California's most historic and celebrated wineries. Not that there's anything wrong with that plan — but sometimes, when you cross off only the top must-sees from your list, you end up missing out on nearby hidden gems. American Canyon is one of those destinations where you can have the best of both worlds: a glass of high-quality vino without the hefty costs of Napa. In fact, this is the perfect place to soft-launch your wine adventures in the region. But beyond the Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, American Canyon is a hiker's and birdwatcher's paradise. With more than enough outdoor spaces calling your name, the best days here are spent al fresco — on the trails, by the wetlands, or on the patio, sipping on wine.
Previously known as "Napa Junction," American Canyon is a relatively new town, having only been incorporated in 1992. Despite its young status, Indigenous tribes, such as the Patwin, Coast Miwok, and Wappo, have inhabited the area for millennia. Over the years, thanks to the rising population numbers, the community decided to finally establish itself as a city. Due to its proximity to wine country, people commonly say that this is "where your Napa Valley experience begins."
Napa is only 20 minutes away from American Canyon, which is why it's considered the gateway to the city. San Francisco is less than an hour's drive. Coming from the under-the-radar Bay Area city of Richmond, it'll take you around 30 minutes to reach American Canyon. Accommodation is plentiful — you can book a stay at DoubleTree by Hilton, Fairfield Inn and Suites, or Holiday Inn Express and Suites. If you prefer vacation rentals, you won't have any issues finding the right place on Airbnb for your getaway.
Mornings in American Canyon are for hiking and birdwatching
The early bird catches the worm –– and the coolest views in American Canyon. Combine your love for trekking with birdwatching and head to the riverfront Wetlands Edge Park. This verdant patch makes for a wonderful outing, whether you wish to spend time with the little ones or meander the trails on foot or by bike. The Napa River and Bay Trail traverses through the park and takes you on a loop hike. This portion of the multi-use trail stretches for 5.6 miles and is easy to complete. Along the path, you'll come across diverse bird species, such as pelicans, warblers, and mallards. You might even spot doves, hummingbirds, and gulls, too. Other migratory species include buffleheads, green-winged teals, and Western sandpipers. At some point, you'll stop by Glass Beach, ideal for taking a break before heading back.
Congressman Loop is the other trail worth exploring in Wetlands Edge Park. This 2.5-mile loop also takes you to the Glass Beach area but then winds down toward Myrna's Outlook. The scenic lookout is excellent for observing great horned owls peeking out of the eucalyptus groves and snowy egrets flying over the river. Keep your eyes peeled for great blue herons, common yellowthroats, and black-necked stilts. The trail offers no shade, so make sure to wear a hat and apply sunscreen.
You'll find more picturesque paths at the Newell Open Space Preserve. Covering 642 acres of lush farmland, this just might be the most incredible place to watch the sunset in American Canyon. Challenge yourself on the 10.3-mile Middle Valley and Ken Poerner Loop via North Loop Trail. You'll be treated to expansive vistas of the surrounding canyons along the way, with blue jays filling the sky above.
It's always time to wine down in American Canyon
Your visit to American Canyon isn't truly complete without the quintessential element: wine. Make your way to Sunrise Ranch Winery to indulge in bold and rich sips, from chardonnay and merlot to syrah and cabernet. Go on a walking tour and a wine tasting experience to see how they ferment and produce their varieties. Then, try their Cold Creek Ranch, Red Hen Ranch Chardonnay, Jillian's Red Blend, and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon to see which flavor you like the most. You can also opt for a food-and-wine package, where you'll have four different kinds of wine paired with curated dishes that complement each bottle — think duck confit and wild rice crepe, seared salmon morsure, and thinly sliced New York steak.
If you feel like staying in the downtown area, book a table at One Ten Restaurant and Bar for high-end meals and wine nights. Start with the seared beef carpaccio with a glass of Napa Cellars' Cabernet Sauvignon. Then, order the red wine-braised short ribs and seafood pasta, and switch to a Chandon Blanc de Blanc Reserve. Leave room for dessert and get the classic crème brûlée or the chocolate-covered gooseberries. Table 29 Bistro and Bar at DoubleTree is another spot in the city where you can choose from over 100 types of Napa Valley wines.
From here, you can continue toward Napa in two different ways. One option involves biking along the 47-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail, which extends all the way to Calistoga. Or, trust Napa Valley Wine Country Tours to provide you with a good time as you check out several wineries in the region. Some of the best things to do in Napa Valley can easily be added to your American Canyon getaway.