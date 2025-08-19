Massachusetts' City Near Salem Is A Riverfront Charmer With Diverse Dining, Lovely Museums, And Outdoor Fun

As fall once again approaches, you're not alone if you're thinking about a trip to the Salem, Massachusetts area. Last year alone, over a million people visited the spooky town during the Halloween season. Tourists love to check out Salem's witchcraft history and the filming location of "Hocus Pocus." If you want to avoid the mass of people in the city itself in October, consider a trip to Haverhill, a gem of a town on Massachusetts's North Shore — and, perhaps, look into visiting Salem during a less-hectic time of year. Haverhill is located just 45 minutes from Salem via Interstate 95.

Once home to Bradford College, which closed after 196 years in May 2000, the city still maintains a creative, collegiate spirit thanks to organizations like the Greater Haverhill Arts Association. Bradford's former campus now houses Northpoint Bible College. Additionally, special collections at the local Buttonwoods Museum serve as a celebration of Bradford's academic legacy.

Haverhill is a 45-minute drive from Boston and Logan Airport, or you can hop on the T's Haverhill Line leaving North Station. The Merrimack River plays a major role in Haverhill's rhythm, with scenic waterfront parks, historic manufacturing mills, and an urban-meets-pastoral vibe. Haverhill is a place where creative energy meets New England charm.