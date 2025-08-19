Massachusetts' City Near Salem Is A Riverfront Charmer With Diverse Dining, Lovely Museums, And Outdoor Fun
As fall once again approaches, you're not alone if you're thinking about a trip to the Salem, Massachusetts area. Last year alone, over a million people visited the spooky town during the Halloween season. Tourists love to check out Salem's witchcraft history and the filming location of "Hocus Pocus." If you want to avoid the mass of people in the city itself in October, consider a trip to Haverhill, a gem of a town on Massachusetts's North Shore — and, perhaps, look into visiting Salem during a less-hectic time of year. Haverhill is located just 45 minutes from Salem via Interstate 95.
Once home to Bradford College, which closed after 196 years in May 2000, the city still maintains a creative, collegiate spirit thanks to organizations like the Greater Haverhill Arts Association. Bradford's former campus now houses Northpoint Bible College. Additionally, special collections at the local Buttonwoods Museum serve as a celebration of Bradford's academic legacy.
Haverhill is a 45-minute drive from Boston and Logan Airport, or you can hop on the T's Haverhill Line leaving North Station. The Merrimack River plays a major role in Haverhill's rhythm, with scenic waterfront parks, historic manufacturing mills, and an urban-meets-pastoral vibe. Haverhill is a place where creative energy meets New England charm.
Haverhill's art, history, and museums
With just under 70,000 residents, Haverhill is home to a number of unique spaces. Curious minds of all ages should head to the Museum of Printing. This museum showcases antique presses, typewriters, and interactive printing demos across a large historic collection that spans 500 years, and features everything from hot-metal typesetting gear to early digital tools. It's open every Saturday year-round and on other select dates for special events. General admission is $15.
Just north of downtown, Winnekenni Castle overlooks Kenoza Lake and sits on over 200 acres of conservation land in Winnekenni Park. Visitors are invited to traverse the grounds and explore the trail system. The castle was constructed by Dr. James R. Nichols and his wife, Margaret Gale, following an 1872 trip to England and Scotland that made a lasting impression on the couple. For more Haverhill history, locals and travelers alike should spend an afternoon at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum. This museum houses a collection of firefighting memorabilia, including antique fire trucks. Operating hours are from May to October, noon to 4 p.m.
Art lovers will also want to make sure to visit the aforementioned Buttonswoods Museum, Haverhill's local history center, and the ArtSpace at North Essex Community College's Haverhill campus. The latter opened in 2009 and features a wide variety of exhibitions.
Downtown dining and lodging
Downtown Haverhill is home to a vibrant array of restaurants. Local favorites include The Hidden Pig for unique bacon-centric burgers and craft cocktails, The Peddler's Daughter for authentic Irish vibes, and The Tap, a beloved local pub that has been operating since 2003. For more upscale fare, check out Bosa Coastal Italian or Skyline Social for a nightcap.
Lodging in Haverhill includes national chains like a Hampton Inn and a Fairfield Inn & Suites. There are also local options, such as the Compass Rose Inn in nearby Newburyport — another Massachusetts city with a charming downtown scene. Outdoor enthusiasts might want to consider a wintertime trip and book a ski-side Airbnb near Ski Bradford. With 15 trails for all skiing levels, the winter sports park has been a local favorite for 75 years. Whether you're drawn by rural scenes, vintage printing presses, or delicious bites along the river, Haverhill offers a well-rounded escape just north of Boston.