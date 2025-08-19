One Of The Most Beautiful Airports In The World Boasts A Chic Design With Mountain-Inspired Architecture

The airport experience can make or break a vacation, and not all of them are created equal. Unfortunately for many travelers, the modern airport experience seems to be getting worse, from FAA staffing shortages to increasing delays and more. So when one wins awards for categories like "beauty," we arch an eyebrow and take notice.

Prix Versailles is "The World Architecture and Design Award," guided by the motto "Inspiration, Progress, and Inclusion." Each year, it honors the "most beautiful" global structures, and in 2025, its top airport prize went to Yantai Penglai International Airport in China (YNT), specifically, Terminal 2, for its "balance of harmonious design and operational efficiency," according to Business Traveler. Located in Shandong Province, almost equidistant from Beijing and Shanghai, Yantai Penglai International Airport's Terminal 2 — finished in June, 2024 — is the airport's newest. Designed by Aedas alongside several Chinese institutes, its signature "undulating" roof was inspired by nearby Kunyu Mountain, a local landmark and, fittingly, a birthplace of Taoism, which emphasizes harmony with all things.

Yantai is a coastal city that was once greatly influential on the Maritime Silk Route. It historically connected continents in commerce and now influences the airport terminal's interior design. Dynamic coastal motifs give abstract nods to the sea, including skylights shaped like waves and shoreline-style structural curvatures made from stone. Baggage claim is surrounded by abstracted maritime wooden ships, and gate lounges are landscaped in complementary motifs. Expansive natural light flows through the skylights and a central dome, creating a multi-level atrium with an inviting and restful atmosphere while reducing energy use. The building, E-shaped to fit the natural terrain and reduce excavation, improves passenger flow for a more "serene" travel experience.