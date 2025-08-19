Shenandoah National Park's Best-Kept Secret Is An Area With Some Of The Most Stunning Stargazing In Virginia
The American West is rightfully famous for its dark, starry skies. Among the best national parks in the U.S. for stargazing, according to visitor reviews, are Joshua Tree in California, Utah's Bryce Canyon, and Great Basin National Park, Nevada. But there's another lesser-known stargazing hotspot tucked away on the other side of the country. Welcome to Big Meadows, the largest open area in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park.
The grassy plain, perched on a mountaintop near the center of the park, is busy with birdwatchers by day, when it's common to spot eastern bluebirds, indigo buntings, American goldfinches, and even bald eagles. It's an excellent place to observe butterflies, too: The field's wildflowers attract a wide array of colorful species.
But after the sun goes down, the high-elevation meadow brings in a stargazing crowd interested in spotting meteor showers, identifying constellations, and admiring the Milky Way. Thanks to the park's relatively remote location, there's little light pollution in the area, creating ideal conditions for staring up at the sky. A telescope is handy, if you have one, as is a pair of binoculars — but on clear, moonless nights, you don't need any special equipment to enjoy the dazzling views. Love to marvel at the stars overhead? Don't miss a trip to California's largest state park, known as the best stargazing destination in America.
Discover Big Meadows in Shenandoah National Park
For the best experience, dress in layers for your nighttime adventure. Then head to the meadows off Rapidan Fire Road or the amphitheater in the Skyland area. Using a flashlight with red light, find your way to a quiet spot away from cars. Once you're comfortably seated on a blanket or chair, turn off the flashlight and allow your eyes time to adjust to the darkness. A star chart is useful for identifying features overhead, or you could use a stargazing app on your phone.
On select nights, the park hosts events with astronomers offering free presentations in the Big Meadows area. Telescopes are provided. It's also possible to stay overnight nearby. Big Meadows Campground has campsites ($30 per night), each with a fire ring and a picnic table. The campground closes in winter, and campsites are by reservation only. Alternatively, you could check into Big Meadows Lodge, just a mile away from Big Meadows. The 1930s-era stone lodge, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers rustic-chic rooms (from $150 per night in summer) and cabins (from $269 per night) as well as an all-day restaurant, Spottswood Dining Room, with terrace seating.
Shenandoah National Park is a 2.5-hour drive from Washington, D.C. and its international airport. You'll need a car to get around, as the park isn't well served by public transportation. If you're exploring the region, consider a detour to this state park in the Shenandoah Valley with a giant natural bridge and mountain views.