Shenandoah National Park's Best-Kept Secret Is An Area With Some Of The Most Stunning Stargazing In Virginia

The American West is rightfully famous for its dark, starry skies. Among the best national parks in the U.S. for stargazing, according to visitor reviews, are Joshua Tree in California, Utah's Bryce Canyon, and Great Basin National Park, Nevada. But there's another lesser-known stargazing hotspot tucked away on the other side of the country. Welcome to Big Meadows, the largest open area in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park.

The grassy plain, perched on a mountaintop near the center of the park, is busy with birdwatchers by day, when it's common to spot eastern bluebirds, indigo buntings, American goldfinches, and even bald eagles. It's an excellent place to observe butterflies, too: The field's wildflowers attract a wide array of colorful species.

But after the sun goes down, the high-elevation meadow brings in a stargazing crowd interested in spotting meteor showers, identifying constellations, and admiring the Milky Way. Thanks to the park's relatively remote location, there's little light pollution in the area, creating ideal conditions for staring up at the sky. A telescope is handy, if you have one, as is a pair of binoculars — but on clear, moonless nights, you don't need any special equipment to enjoy the dazzling views.