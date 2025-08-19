Arizona's 'Western Gateway To The Valley Of The Sun' Is A Mix Of UTV Parks, Desert Hikes, And Golf Clubs

Thickets of towering saguaro cacti. Rocky, otherworldly landscapes cooking under the noonday sun. Cowboys fording rivers on horseback and dreamy road trips set to the soundtrack of classic rock n' roll. These are the hallmarks of Buckeye, Arizona, the state's "Western Gateway to the Valley of the Sun," where the natural landscapes and sheer desert wonder belie the city's location, just 35 miles west of sprawling Phoenix.

Buckeye is much more than a rural suburb, though. In the early 20th century it became a prominent stop on the East Arizona Railroad and soon grew into a town of commerce and prosperity. The latter was exemplified by the town's wonderfully named signature festival, Helzapoppin Days, which was attended by popular musicians of the age and continues under the name Buckeye Days. There are more than 100,000 residents here today (it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the country), but Buckeye is best known for its outdoor adventures and active communities across all demographics.

Buckeye caters to all kinds of adventure travelers, whether you want to skid along windy dirt tracks on a UTV, paddle across the surface of Hidden Lake, skydive over Arizona's wild landscapes, or explore one of the town's wildlife areas or regional parks. You'll also find golf courses with dramatic mountain scenery like those at Verrado and Copper Canyon, and miles of hiking and biking trails webbing the desert. There are lots of unforgettable road trips in Arizona you can undertake — it is, after all, home to the Grand Canyon and mesmerizing natural wonders like Horseshoe Bend — and Buckeye would make a great addition to any of them.