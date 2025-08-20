Hidden Along Lake Michigan's Coast Is An Island State Park Near A Charming Downtown With Shoreline To Camp On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tucked away along the shores of Lake Michigan, Fisherman's Island State Park is the kind of place you want to keep secret. Not because there's anything wrong with it, but because the setting is so unspoiled, you worry that even the slightest alteration might take away the magic. Think miles of undeveloped beaches, long sunsets, and waterfront campsites with only the bare essentials.

For geology buffs, Fisherman's Island State Park provides hours of entertainment. Particularly during the fall months, the beaches hold the promise of hidden Petoskey and Charlevoix stones. These fragments of fossilized coral are over 350 million years old and frequently wash up on the shores around Charlevoix. Fortunately, Fisherman's Island is only 10 minutes from downtown Charlevoix, an underrated Michigan beach town situated between three lakes. Yet you'll experience a feeling of complete privacy. Located in the far north of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, the park is about three hours from Grand Rapids.

If you're craving a taste of civilization — or don't want to fire up the camp stove — pop over to the restaurants and manicured boutique windows lining Charlevoix's waterfront downtown. During the non-winter months, the stretch comes alive with weekly farmers markets, street sales, and outdoor yoga, while the food scene offers everything from upscale taprooms to American grills and laid-back delis.