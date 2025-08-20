Virginia's Quaint, Friendly Little Town Is An Unexpected Antique Paradise Full Of Vintage Charm And Thrift Finds
If seeking out vintage treasures is your guilty pleasure, you won't want to miss this quaint Virginia town that's brimming with quirky local stores. Verona, not to be confused with the popular Italian tourist destination, is snugly situated within the picturesque Shenandoah Valley and is a destination that attracts enthusiastic antique collectors from across the country.
While thrifting is one of the best things to do in Verona, you'll also find a whole host of other experiences to enjoy. On the doorstep of the highest peak in Shenandoah National Park, visitors are surrounded by outdoor adventures, while back in town you'll find both local eats and historic attractions. Getting there is easy, considering the Shenandoah Valley Airport is just 15 minutes away from Verona. If you're coming from abroad, Shenandoah Valley Airport also has daily connections to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which serves many international destinations. It's also easy to hire a car for exploring Verona and the surrounding valley. Verona has all the usual amenities to enhance your experience, including a selection of hotels to choose from, with the Quality Inn providing guests with a fantastic central location right across the street from the iconic Factory Antique Mall.
Where to thrift in Verona, Virginia
Not only is thrifting a pastime that is commonly associated with Verona, but the quaint town's primary thrift destination is the largest in America. Visiting the Factory Antiques Mall is the number one thing to do in Verona, according to Tripadvisor, and it's described by visitors as a must-see. This is without a doubt an antique lover's dream outlet, and well worth allocating a fair amount of time, given its size. Some visitors said that even after four hours, they only saw half of it.
Spanning 150,000 square feet, it is no wonder the mall offers services to help you find specific items if you are under time pressure. However, if time is on your side, you could spend days exploring the hidden treasures within this complex. From artisan pieces and artwork to antique furniture and glassware, you can find just about anything here. For this reason, it's wise to visit Verona with a large empty suitcase, just in case.
Of course, shopping is hungry work, so why not take a break and enjoy a bite to eat at the on-site Bluebird Cafe & Bakery, offering sandwiches, burgers, and baked goods. In town, you will also find a local Goodwill thrift store, as well as Verona Antiques, which is another huge antique mall with multiple vendors selling just about anything you can think of.
Things to do near Verona, Virginia
If you're looking for a destination with a wide variety of experiences, Verona is an amazing getaway. From here, you can access Natural Chimneys Park, about 30 minutes from Verona, which has a variety of hiking trails and captivating rock formations. History buffs can pay a visit to the 29th Division Museum in the heart of Verona, which explores over 280 years of both colonial and world history. Just outside of town, the free Augusta Military Academy Museum is also a good option to dive deeper into military history with a guided tour. You'll also be close to other Blue Ridge mountain towns like nearby Bridgewater, Virginia, which makes for a fun day trip.
Verona has its fair share of the usual food chains, but if you want something local and delicious, try out Rackem Smackem Ribs, serving mouthwatering (and award-winning) ribs, as well as Armstrong's for home-cooked, southern-style dishes. For craft beer, take the 10-minute drive to neighboring Staunton, where Redbeard Brewing Company serves up delicious seasonal brews. Nearby Staunton, regarded as a charming Virginia city with artistic energy, also boasts plenty of antique shops, like Staunton Antiques Centre.
If thrifting is your ultimate go-to activity, you may want to plan your visit to Verona around the Fishersville Antiques Expo, which is the largest indoor/outdoor market in the Mid-Atlantic. The expo is held twice a year, in May and October, in nearby Fishersville, where you can continue the hunt for antique goods and unique vintage finds.