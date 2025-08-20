Virginia's Quaint, Friendly Little Town Is An Unexpected Antique Paradise Full Of Vintage Charm And Thrift Finds

Not only is thrifting a pastime that is commonly associated with Verona, but the quaint town's primary thrift destination is the largest in America. Visiting the Factory Antiques Mall is the number one thing to do in Verona, according to Tripadvisor, and it's described by visitors as a must-see. This is without a doubt an antique lover's dream outlet, and well worth allocating a fair amount of time, given its size. Some visitors said that even after four hours, they only saw half of it.

Spanning 150,000 square feet, it is no wonder the mall offers services to help you find specific items if you are under time pressure. However, if time is on your side, you could spend days exploring the hidden treasures within this complex. From artisan pieces and artwork to antique furniture and glassware, you can find just about anything here. For this reason, it's wise to visit Verona with a large empty suitcase, just in case.

Of course, shopping is hungry work, so why not take a break and enjoy a bite to eat at the on-site Bluebird Cafe & Bakery, offering sandwiches, burgers, and baked goods. In town, you will also find a local Goodwill thrift store, as well as Verona Antiques, which is another huge antique mall with multiple vendors selling just about anything you can think of.