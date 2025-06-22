Shenandoah's Highest Peak Is A Virginia Gem With 360-Degree Wide Views Of The Valley And Blue Ridge Mountains
The everlasting Blue Ridge Mountains forge some of the most sublime views on the East Coast (and maybe even rival the towering peaks of the Rockies and Sierra Nevada out west!). As a scenic province of the ancient Appalachian Mountains, the Blue Ridge range earns its colorful nomenclature from the distinct "blue" tinge its mountains take on when seen from a distance. The range stretches from Pennsylvania to Georgia, but most of the top Blue Ridge scenery is found within the mountainous regions of Virginia and North Carolina. Virginia's Blue Ridge province, in particular, contains many of the state's most beautiful scenes and destinations, like the quiet, artsy, beautiful Blue Ridge river town of Buchanan. Yet when it comes to individual mountain destinations, few spots in Virginia's Blue Ridge Range surpass the panoramic beauty of the magnificent Hawksbill Mountain.
Hawksbill Mountain is the highest point within Virginia's extraordinary Shenandoah National Park. Located just an hour from Washington, D.C.'s Dulles International Airport, Shenandoah as a whole is one of the main crown jewels of the entire Blue Ridge province, with a breathtaking expanse of forested mountain summits and immense valleys stretching over a hundred miles down the Virginia countryside. The hike up Hawksbill Mountain is among the most immersive in Shenandoah, offering a full experience of the complex and vibrant ecosystem that calls the park its home. And once you get to the Hawksbill Summit, you'll be rewarded with awe-inspiring, 360-degree views of some of the most magnificent landscapes on the East Coast!
The Hawksbill Mountain summit offers incredible panoramic mountain views
Abundant, accessible scenery is kind of Shenandoah National Park's thing. The scenic paradise of Shenandoah has long been lauded as perhaps the most accessible national park in the U.S.! Most of the park's prime observation viewpoints sit right along the central Skyline Drive scenic route, and many of the park's facilities and hiking trails are fully accessible. So, you don't have to hike up to the top of a mountain to find amazing scenery when you visit Shenandoah National Park. Still, the summit of Hawksbill Mountain is more than special enough to justify the extra trip! Hawksbill Mountain reaches an altitude of 4,051 feet, making it the highest summit in the entire park, and only one of two Shenandoah Peaks that exceed 4,000 feet in elevation. The Hawksbill summit is relatively clear of trees and excess vegetation, meaning that you'll have no obstructions when you gaze out at the marvelous scenery. On clear days, the Hawksbill summit gives you perfect, panoramic shots of the Shenandoah Valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the Piedmont Range stretching miles into the horizon.
The summit even includes an excellent stone observation platform that complements, rather than detracts from, the natural scenery. The Hawksbill observation platform is accessible from all main summit hikes, so no matter which route you take, you'll end up with one of Shenandoah's best views! And if you're a fan of birdwatching, the Hawksbill summit is also the nesting ground for a thriving population of peregrine falcons! These remarkable birds can often be seen patrolling the skies above Hawksbill Mountain in search of prey, and the Hawksbill Observation Platform gives you a front-row seat for this unforgettable birdwatching experience!
Hawksbill Mountain hosts some of the best hiking trails in the eastern U.S.
You have a few options for hiking to the Hawksbill Mountain summit, each with its unique charms and challenges. The easiest route is likely the 2.1-mile Upper Hawksbill Trail. Though longer than other summit routes, the Upper Hawksbill Trail is also less steep. Alternatively, the Hawksbill Summit Trail is shorter, at 1.7 miles, but it has 690 feet of elevation gain over the short distance. If you have more time to kill, you can also enjoy a 4+ mile excursion to the summit along a portion of the world-famous Appalachian Trail!
The trailheads to the Hawksbill Mountain summit are all accessible via the Hawksbill Gap parking area, located at Mile Marker 45.6 of Skyline Drive. You could also combine a visit to Hawksbill Mountain with another immersive Shenandoah hike, like the Timber Hollow Hike to the equally impressive Timber Hollow Overlook. Thanks to the aforementioned peregrine falcons (not to mention the abundant populations of countless other native bird species), a hike to the Hawksbill Mountain summit is simultaneously an excellent opportunity for enjoying Shenandoah's world-renowned birdwatching. If you're up for breaking even more of a sweat, the rocky sections on the Hawksbill Mountain summit are a great spot for rock climbing, with a 70-foot cliff and 30-foot rocky outcrops.
A scenic jaunt to the Hawksbill Mountain summit is a perfect complement to Shenandoah's superb collection of day hikes, alongside popular hiking spots like Old Rag Mountain, or (if you're in the mood for spooks) one of the best "haunted" national park hikes at the Corbin Cabin Trail. Once you've returned from the Hawksbill summit, you can get some much-needed rest at one of the park's cozy lodges or stick with a natural setting at Shenandoah's excellent campgrounds.