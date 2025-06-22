Shenandoah's Highest Peak Is A Virginia Gem With 360-Degree Wide Views Of The Valley And Blue Ridge Mountains

The everlasting Blue Ridge Mountains forge some of the most sublime views on the East Coast (and maybe even rival the towering peaks of the Rockies and Sierra Nevada out west!). As a scenic province of the ancient Appalachian Mountains, the Blue Ridge range earns its colorful nomenclature from the distinct "blue" tinge its mountains take on when seen from a distance. The range stretches from Pennsylvania to Georgia, but most of the top Blue Ridge scenery is found within the mountainous regions of Virginia and North Carolina. Virginia's Blue Ridge province, in particular, contains many of the state's most beautiful scenes and destinations, like the quiet, artsy, beautiful Blue Ridge river town of Buchanan. Yet when it comes to individual mountain destinations, few spots in Virginia's Blue Ridge Range surpass the panoramic beauty of the magnificent Hawksbill Mountain.

Hawksbill Mountain is the highest point within Virginia's extraordinary Shenandoah National Park. Located just an hour from Washington, D.C.'s Dulles International Airport, Shenandoah as a whole is one of the main crown jewels of the entire Blue Ridge province, with a breathtaking expanse of forested mountain summits and immense valleys stretching over a hundred miles down the Virginia countryside. The hike up Hawksbill Mountain is among the most immersive in Shenandoah, offering a full experience of the complex and vibrant ecosystem that calls the park its home. And once you get to the Hawksbill Summit, you'll be rewarded with awe-inspiring, 360-degree views of some of the most magnificent landscapes on the East Coast!