Sandwiched On Lake Michigan's Shore Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Beachy, Bustling Lake State Park
Chicago and Milwaukee are both incredible lakeside cities known for their culture, food, and summer festivals. While Milwaukee is one of the most affordable lake destinations filled with breweries and bliss, Chicago is a hot spot for museums, architecture, and even popular swim beaches like North Avenue. However, if you want to escape the traffic of these major cities and head somewhere a little quieter, Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park is a beautiful choice nestled right in between both cities.
Often called the Illinois Beach State Park, this gorgeous spot contains over 4,000 acres of scenic marshes, forests, and beaches along Lake Michigan. Plus, with 6.5 miles of shoreline, there is plenty of room to spread out and claim your spot on the sand. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor puts it, "It was pretty quiet. Some young kids, some older adults, some dog walkers, but we all had plenty of space. The sand was clean and the beach nice." However, beachgoers do recommend bringing water shoes because it can be a bit rocky while wading into the lake.
The best things to do at Illinois Beach State Park
Illinois Beach State Park is split into two areas — the North Unit and the South Unit — both with swimmable beaches. While these are both great spots to pack a picnic and simply relax in the sand, there's also a lot more to do at this Illinois state park. For starters, fishing is allowed in the park as long as you have a valid Illinois fishing license, which can be purchased online by both locals and visitors. This park is also a great spot to go birding and is considered one of the best spots in the Midwest to see hawks. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for ospreys, falcons, and eagles during migration season, as well as warblers and loons.
Illinois Beach State Park offers incredible hiking trails. One of the best hikes in the park is the Dune Trail Loop. This roughly 2-mile loop takes about 30 minutes to complete and includes quiet trails, plenty of wildflowers, and views of Lake Michigan. Just remember to bring some sunscreen and insect repellent in the warmer months. There are plenty of picnic tables around the park as well. If you bring a pet, make sure they're kept on a leash at all times.
Planning your trip to Illinois Beach State Park
A trip to this state park can easily be made into a weekend getaway. If you'd like to stay at the state park, the South Unit is home to hundreds of campsites. The campground is equipped with shower facilities, electrical hookups, and restrooms. The facilities are well-maintained, with one traveler on Google claiming it is "one of the best camp spots north of Chicago." Plus the campground is located right next to the beach, which the reviewer says is "awesome for the kids." In addition to camping, the park also has cabins and RV sites available.
If you'd like a more comfortable experience, the Illinois Beach Hotel is located within the park, making it the only hotel on the beaches of Lake Michigan. The hotel features elegant suites overlooking the water and a restaurant with locally-sourced dishes. For something more affordable with many of the same perks, you'll find many vacation rentals on Airbnb. Alternatively, you can stay in nearby Waukegan, an artsy city with waterfront charm and top-rated golf.
Given the park's location between Milwaukee and Chicago, both cities can serve as a starting point for your getaway. Illinois Beach State Park is a 50-minute drive from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), and it's roughly the same distance from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). While driving is the most convenient way to get there, you could also take a Metra train from Chicago to either Waukegan or Zion, using a ride-share service or taking a local bus for the last leg of the journey.