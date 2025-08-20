Sandwiched On Lake Michigan's Shore Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Beachy, Bustling Lake State Park

A trip to this state park can easily be made into a weekend getaway. If you'd like to stay at the state park, the South Unit is home to hundreds of campsites. The campground is equipped with shower facilities, electrical hookups, and restrooms. The facilities are well-maintained, with one traveler on Google claiming it is "one of the best camp spots north of Chicago." Plus the campground is located right next to the beach, which the reviewer says is "awesome for the kids." In addition to camping, the park also has cabins and RV sites available.

If you'd like a more comfortable experience, the Illinois Beach Hotel is located within the park, making it the only hotel on the beaches of Lake Michigan. The hotel features elegant suites overlooking the water and a restaurant with locally-sourced dishes. For something more affordable with many of the same perks, you'll find many vacation rentals on Airbnb. Alternatively, you can stay in nearby Waukegan, an artsy city with waterfront charm and top-rated golf.

Given the park's location between Milwaukee and Chicago, both cities can serve as a starting point for your getaway. Illinois Beach State Park is a 50-minute drive from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), and it's roughly the same distance from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). While driving is the most convenient way to get there, you could also take a Metra train from Chicago to either Waukegan or Zion, using a ride-share service or taking a local bus for the last leg of the journey.