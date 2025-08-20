This Small Washington Town's Walkable Downtown Looks Like A Trip To The Old West In Beautiful Pine Country
For Wild West lovers and the true cowboys at heart, Wilkeson is the stuff of dreams. Weathered saloon awnings and Old West facades, complete with painted timber, line the two-block downtown. And, the town's red-brick hotel is so well-restored you half expect an ox-drawn cart to barrel by or the local sheriff to tell you to get out of town by sundown.
Located roughly an hour's drive from Seattle in Pierce County, Wilkeson got its start in the 1870s thanks to the North Pacific Railway and rich coal beds hidden in the nearby mountains. It quickly earned a reputation as "The toughest town west of Butte, Montana" due to challenging conditions in the mines and later the logging mills and sandstone quarries. A distinct boom-or-bust mentality defined the town, and immigrants from all over Europe and China made their way to Wilkeson's evergreen-covered ridges.
Nowadays, Wilkeson serves as a gateway to the crown of the Pacific Northwest, Mount Rainier, but it still maintains its utterly charming small-town feel. After all, the population hovers around a modest 500 individuals, and it's the kind of place where history isn't confined to museums. Instead, it's a living, breathing thing that seeps into every corner and makes the trip itself an educational experience. You can hardly walk a few steps without encountering a National Register of Historic Places plaque. Seeing the town in its entirety only takes a few hours (though you could spend far longer if you were so inclined), making it an ideal day trip for visitors coming from Seattle or even further afield.
Everything to see and do in Wilkeson
You don't need a GPS or a locals-only thread on Reddit to find Wilkeson's noteworthy sites. State Highway 165 takes you straight to town, and you'll know you've arrived when you see the Wilkeson Arch, an unmistakable welcome sign made of sandstone pillars and timber erected in 1925. You can find parking by Wilkeson Town Hall, a historic site in its own right, and explore the rest of the town on foot.
Next, stop by Wilkeson Elementary School to see the stately exterior made of locally mined sandstone back in 1912. The historic school still has over 260 students, so you won't be able to go inside, but the facade is the most impressive part of the structure. Another can't-miss building is the Holy Trinity Orthodox Temple. The building's whitewashed panels and steepled roof have changed very little since the 1920s. Finally, visit Coke Oven Park to see remnants of the town's coal treatment infrastructure.
The best time to visit is at the end of July, during the annual Wilkeson Handcar Races. This quirky event sees teams of three to five people propel handcars along a stretch of railroad measuring 300 feet. The races celebrated their 50th year in 2025, but every summer brings booths, a parade, and a crowd. For other uniquely Washington festivals, check out the Sequim Lavender Festival at North America's lavender capital or the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in the "Apple Capital of the World," laden with orchards, wineries, and wildflowers. Both are roughly two to three hours away by car and well worth your time.
Wilkeson's exceptional dining scene
You might not expect incredible pizza in a town that looks more like a Wild West movie set, but Wilkeson is full of surprises. In fact, The Seattle Times went as far as calling the pies here "the best pizza in Washington." The Carlson Block serves up sourdough pizzas blistered to perfection in a massive oven fueled by applewood and other logs imported from Europe. The ingredients are locally sourced when possible, and the homemade fennel sausage is a true standout. The pizzeria keeps things simple with a one-page menu, but that's part of the restaurant's appeal.
Another reason to visit The Carlson Block is its location within the former Carlson Block Hotel. Constructed in 1910, the building still has leaded-glass windows, and its red brick walls add a timelessness to the space that can't be replicated with modern materials.
If you're not in the mood for pizza, stop by Pick and Shovel Saloon and Restaurant for gastropub fare at a reasonable price. The bar and restaurant areas are separate, so it's a good choice for families with kids. However, your trip will be incomplete without a stop at Simple Goodness, a gem of a craft soda shop that also serves cocktails — don't miss the rhubarb vanilla bean margarita — and classic fountain drinks with a farm-to-table twist.