This Small Washington Town's Walkable Downtown Looks Like A Trip To The Old West In Beautiful Pine Country

For Wild West lovers and the true cowboys at heart, Wilkeson is the stuff of dreams. Weathered saloon awnings and Old West facades, complete with painted timber, line the two-block downtown. And, the town's red-brick hotel is so well-restored you half expect an ox-drawn cart to barrel by or the local sheriff to tell you to get out of town by sundown.

Located roughly an hour's drive from Seattle in Pierce County, Wilkeson got its start in the 1870s thanks to the North Pacific Railway and rich coal beds hidden in the nearby mountains. It quickly earned a reputation as "The toughest town west of Butte, Montana" due to challenging conditions in the mines and later the logging mills and sandstone quarries. A distinct boom-or-bust mentality defined the town, and immigrants from all over Europe and China made their way to Wilkeson's evergreen-covered ridges.

Nowadays, Wilkeson serves as a gateway to the crown of the Pacific Northwest, Mount Rainier, but it still maintains its utterly charming small-town feel. After all, the population hovers around a modest 500 individuals, and it's the kind of place where history isn't confined to museums. Instead, it's a living, breathing thing that seeps into every corner and makes the trip itself an educational experience. You can hardly walk a few steps without encountering a National Register of Historic Places plaque. Seeing the town in its entirety only takes a few hours (though you could spend far longer if you were so inclined), making it an ideal day trip for visitors coming from Seattle or even further afield.