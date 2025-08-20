'The Adirondacks' Most Breathtaking 30-Minute Walk' Winds Through Waterfalls In The Mountains Of Upstate New York
Thankfully for the casual nature lover, you don't have to be a geared-out mountaineer to experience what is often called "the Adirondacks' most breathtaking 30-minute walk" at High Falls Gorge — a privately owned, 22-acre park in Wilmington, New York. Set against a backdrop of craggy rocks and thick hardwood foliage, the paths here wind past roaring waterfalls and "potholes," huge depressions in the riverbed formed from erosion. There are even two glass-floor viewing platforms where you can stand right over the raging Au Sable River and plenty of chances for photo ops along the way.
Located 10 minutes outside Lake Placid, a scenic New York lake of endless activities, the park has been a family-run business since the 1890s. However, a lot has changed over more than a century. After your walk, enjoy a picnic overlooking the gorge or pop into the River View Cafe for a snack.
High Falls Gorge has several interconnected trails — all beautifully maintained and designed for multi-generational families — but the aptly named "Easy Trail" is your laid-back ticket to 30 minutes of strolling through premier Adirondack scenery. This wheelchair-accessible, half-mile path takes visitors to every waterfall in the park with plenty of seating areas and viewing platforms along the way. There are no stairs, and the path consists of gravel and stretches of wooden paneling. Once you reach the final vista point, you can come back the way you came or via the half-mile Waterfall Walk. This path goes past the glass-bottomed viewing platforms, but it also has stairs, so be aware if any individuals in your party have mobility limitations.
What to know before visiting High Falls Gorge
High Falls Gorge is open year-round, with two exceptions. The park closes from late October to mid-December and from late March to late April for maintenance. During the winter months, the trails require traction attachments for your shoes (provided by the park) and may still be too slippery for some visitors. The best time to visit is during the summer. You'll experience all of the lushness found along the Adirondacks' best hikes with breathtaking panoramic views, minus the daunting climbs. Summer is also the only time of year when the glass-bottom viewing platforms are open and the cafe serves its complete gastropub menu.
While the waterfall trails may be the highlights, there's also the 1-mile Nature Trail. Technically two separate routes, this trail meanders through groves of untouched hemlock trees. Although the path isn't wheelchair-accessible and has a few steep inclines, most families with children have no problem navigating it. During the winter, you'll need snowshoes to attempt the trail, which you can bring yourself or rent from the park.
High Falls Gorge is easily accessible from New York and Vermont. It's only an hour's drive from Plattsburgh, New York, and about two hours from Burlington, Vermont's vibrant artsy city surrounded by mountains. Admission hovers around $20 for adults and $15 for children.