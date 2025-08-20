'The Adirondacks' Most Breathtaking 30-Minute Walk' Winds Through Waterfalls In The Mountains Of Upstate New York

Thankfully for the casual nature lover, you don't have to be a geared-out mountaineer to experience what is often called "the Adirondacks' most breathtaking 30-minute walk" at High Falls Gorge — a privately owned, 22-acre park in Wilmington, New York. Set against a backdrop of craggy rocks and thick hardwood foliage, the paths here wind past roaring waterfalls and "potholes," huge depressions in the riverbed formed from erosion. There are even two glass-floor viewing platforms where you can stand right over the raging Au Sable River and plenty of chances for photo ops along the way.

Located 10 minutes outside Lake Placid, a scenic New York lake of endless activities, the park has been a family-run business since the 1890s. However, a lot has changed over more than a century. After your walk, enjoy a picnic overlooking the gorge or pop into the River View Cafe for a snack.

High Falls Gorge has several interconnected trails — all beautifully maintained and designed for multi-generational families — but the aptly named "Easy Trail" is your laid-back ticket to 30 minutes of strolling through premier Adirondack scenery. This wheelchair-accessible, half-mile path takes visitors to every waterfall in the park with plenty of seating areas and viewing platforms along the way. There are no stairs, and the path consists of gravel and stretches of wooden paneling. Once you reach the final vista point, you can come back the way you came or via the half-mile Waterfall Walk. This path goes past the glass-bottomed viewing platforms, but it also has stairs, so be aware if any individuals in your party have mobility limitations.