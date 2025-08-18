One Of Costa Rica's Most Scenic Lakes Sits Beneath A Massive Volcano With Hot Springs And Wildlife-Filled Trails

Costa Rica earns its reputation as a biodiversity hotspot with jaguars and toucans hiding in the cool mists of cloud forests, a plethora of beaches where endangered green sea turtles nest, and the kaleidoscope of marine life swirling around its coral reefs. In this Central American gem, you can relax in an aquamarine swimming hole surrounded by smooth, grey boulders, or find yourself at eye level with monkeys at the country's first rainforest tree-climbing park.

For a different kind of adventure, head to Lake Arenal in the country's northern highlands. Located at the foot of a massive volcano, the lake is the country's largest — long and thin, it covers 33 square miles. The volcanic activity in the area results in natural hot springs for visitors to enjoy, and the lake is ringed by wildlife-filled trails. There are many ways to experience this spectacular spot, ranging from active adventures like zip lining and windsurfing to more easygoing ones like watching a memorable sunset on a cruise or relaxing at a nearby five-star resort.

Lake Arenal is 60 miles from Liberia Guanacaste Airport and roughly 120 miles from Juan Santamaría International Airport in the capital of San José, which is about two-and-a-half hours away. The country's roads can be challenging, with rain washouts and potholes being a prevalent occurrence, and public buses being somewhat unreliable. It's a good idea to book either a shuttle, ride-share service, or a guided tour from San José.