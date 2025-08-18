Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Underrated City Called The 'Hang Gliding Capital Of The East'

In Tennessee, it seems like you get one of two options: A bustling party epicenter like Nashville or a city with sweeping mountain views like those in Chattanooga. However, tucked between the two is more than just scenic waterfalls, historic charm, and buzzing city centers; it's where you'll find a wildly overlooked hidden gem named Dunlap.

Surrounded by the soaring bluffs of the Sequatchie Valley and best known as the "Hang Gliding Capital of the East," visitors feel as though they're flying high when they visit this city, and some quite literally do. It's just a two-hour drive southeast of Nashville and about 40 minutes north of Chattanooga, offering visitors the perfect balance between adventure and relaxation.

Whether you're launching off the cliffs at Henson's Gap, exploring the scenic beauty of the valley, or simply strolling through the peaceful downtown area, the city offers a refreshing escape from the crowds — after all, the town only houses under 6,000 residents compared to Nashville's nearly 700,000. For travelers looking to discover a more unique side of Tennessee, Dunlap just might be the best-kept secret in the state.