Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Underrated City Called The 'Hang Gliding Capital Of The East'
In Tennessee, it seems like you get one of two options: A bustling party epicenter like Nashville or a city with sweeping mountain views like those in Chattanooga. However, tucked between the two is more than just scenic waterfalls, historic charm, and buzzing city centers; it's where you'll find a wildly overlooked hidden gem named Dunlap.
Surrounded by the soaring bluffs of the Sequatchie Valley and best known as the "Hang Gliding Capital of the East," visitors feel as though they're flying high when they visit this city, and some quite literally do. It's just a two-hour drive southeast of Nashville and about 40 minutes north of Chattanooga, offering visitors the perfect balance between adventure and relaxation.
Whether you're launching off the cliffs at Henson's Gap, exploring the scenic beauty of the valley, or simply strolling through the peaceful downtown area, the city offers a refreshing escape from the crowds — after all, the town only houses under 6,000 residents compared to Nashville's nearly 700,000. For travelers looking to discover a more unique side of Tennessee, Dunlap just might be the best-kept secret in the state.
Where to hang glide in Dunlap
While America's number one flight park is at a resort in Georgia, that doesn't mean you should be quick to write off the Volunteer State's soaring scene. Dunlap is the kind of city that will have you wondering if you're looking at a bird, a plane, or a human being gliding through the sky. Henson's Gap, a launch site managed by the Tennessee Tree Toppers, is where travelers experience the thrill of a lifetime.
Brave gliders have the option to go tandem or fly solo with the proper supervision of a TTT BOD-approved and USHPA-rated instructor. Adventurers head about 2,000 feet in the air to the launch site, overlooking the green carpet that is Sequatchie Valley. The view alone is worth the trip, with rolling hills, patchwork farmland, and a horizon that seems to stretch on forever.
From this perch, thrillseekers launch into the open sky, gliding for miles with nothing but the wind through their hair. It's an adrenaline-filled experience that has received five stars on both TripAdvisor and Google Reviews. For those not quite ready to take to the skies, though, Dunlap still offers plenty to explore. From peaceful hiking trails to local antique shops and cozy diners, the town will welcome every kind of traveler with open arms.
There's more to Dunlap than hang gliding
Hang gliding might be Dunlap's biggest claim to fame, but this small town has much more to offer once your feet are back on the ground. Nature lovers can lace up their hiking boots and explore the nearby Savage Gulf State Natural Area, where the North Plateau-North Rim Loop promises sweeping views of the canyon. For swimmers, the Savage Falls Trail leads to a serene swimming hole ideal for cooling off.
With waterfalls, wildflowers, and rocky overlooks, it's a haven for anyone craving a deep breath of Tennessee wilderness. If you're more into laidback afternoons, stroll downtown Dunlap for a visit to the Sequatchie Valley Historical Association & Museum. You can also shop at local boutiques and dine at restaurants with southern eats. Pro tip: Don't miss out on a plate of fried green tomatoes at the Dunlap Restaurant or a slice of homemade pie at the Cookie Jar Café.
If you really want to see Dunlap come alive, plan your trip around Valley Fest, the city's annual spring celebration. With live music, craft vendors, food trucks, and a welcoming community vibe, it's the perfect excuse to stick around and get a taste of the local lifestyle. Curious to find more off-the-beaten-path towns in this area? In the center of Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, we discovered a Tennessee state park where you can swim, hike, and camp.