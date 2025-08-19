The 'Horseradish Capital Of The World' Serves Quirky Illinois Landmarks, Farms, And A Walkable Downtown

Some travel experts believe that America's most underrated road trip is through the Midwest state of Illinois, and they may be correct. The town of Collinsville, located just 27 miles from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, is known for quirky attractions like the World's Largest Catsup Bottle and growing most of the horseradish used in the world today. Its location on the Mississippi River Basin provides the fertile, sulfur-rich and phosphorous-rich soil needed for the horseradish roots to thrive, explaining the town's success with the spicy root. Lovely local farms are also a visitor-favorite, along with the many unique shops and delicious eateries to explore downtown.

Horseradish fans flock to the International Horseradish Festival each year to experience delicious food, refreshing beer, live music, a hula performance, and eating contests. The June festival, taking place at 101 West Main Street, is completely free and features family-friendly fun for kids to enjoy, like games and a craft village. Visitors also have a chance to buy fresh horseradish grown right in town and can even participate in the Bloody Mary Contest. Food vendors at the festival incorporate horseradish into various foods and sauces; even horseradish-infused vodka is available. If you don't like the taste of horseradish, plenty of horseradish-free food choices are offered.

Speaking of condiments, the giant kitschy bottle of catsup (which is simply another word for the more common term of "ketchup") found on Route 159 was originally built for Brooks Catsup in 1949 and has since been restored so road trippers can view this roadside wonder in all its glory. The town holds a Catsup Bottle Festival each July featuring music, eating contests, and a car show for visitors to gather and commemorate this event. If you hadn't guessed, this structure is not filled with catsup; it is actually a 170-foot water tower holding 100,000 gallons of water for the city.