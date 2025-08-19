The 'Horseradish Capital Of The World' Serves Quirky Illinois Landmarks, Farms, And A Walkable Downtown
Some travel experts believe that America's most underrated road trip is through the Midwest state of Illinois, and they may be correct. The town of Collinsville, located just 27 miles from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, is known for quirky attractions like the World's Largest Catsup Bottle and growing most of the horseradish used in the world today. Its location on the Mississippi River Basin provides the fertile, sulfur-rich and phosphorous-rich soil needed for the horseradish roots to thrive, explaining the town's success with the spicy root. Lovely local farms are also a visitor-favorite, along with the many unique shops and delicious eateries to explore downtown.
Horseradish fans flock to the International Horseradish Festival each year to experience delicious food, refreshing beer, live music, a hula performance, and eating contests. The June festival, taking place at 101 West Main Street, is completely free and features family-friendly fun for kids to enjoy, like games and a craft village. Visitors also have a chance to buy fresh horseradish grown right in town and can even participate in the Bloody Mary Contest. Food vendors at the festival incorporate horseradish into various foods and sauces; even horseradish-infused vodka is available. If you don't like the taste of horseradish, plenty of horseradish-free food choices are offered.
Speaking of condiments, the giant kitschy bottle of catsup (which is simply another word for the more common term of "ketchup") found on Route 159 was originally built for Brooks Catsup in 1949 and has since been restored so road trippers can view this roadside wonder in all its glory. The town holds a Catsup Bottle Festival each July featuring music, eating contests, and a car show for visitors to gather and commemorate this event. If you hadn't guessed, this structure is not filled with catsup; it is actually a 170-foot water tower holding 100,000 gallons of water for the city.
Lush farmlands and historic mounds
If you like quaint barns and rustic farm life, you will love Willoughby Heritage Farm, located at 631 Willoughby Lane. Visitors can see adorable farm animals, rustic farm equipment, and a farm house from the 1930s welcoming them to agricultural days of old. The farm has chickens, goats, cows, and pigs, and is adorned with charming walkways and bridges along its grounds. Visitors love the property's vibrant community garden filled with beautiful flowers, the bright red barns, and the white picket fences.
Willoughby Heritage Farm is located on a 40-acre wildlife preserve where you can wander along various trails, free of charge. There are lovely honeysuckle plants along the trails, and the park seems to be a popular geocaching location with plenty of hiding spots. Geocaching is an exciting outdoor activity that involves finding hidden objects, or caches, using your phone's GPS; there are a few of these caches hidden in the surrounding countryside. Meanwhile, primitive camping is allowed for those who want to stay overnight.
No journey of the Collinsville countryside would be complete without mentioning one of the best unique roadside stops on a road trip through America. Tourists can visit America's largest prehistory earthen mound at Cahokia, an otherworldly historic site that features 2,200 acres of protected land housing 72 historic mounds, located at 30 Ramey Street. Entrance to the site is free and includes access to the various mounds along the walking trails. Visitors can take a leisurely stroll against a scenic backdrop of beautiful trees while learning about these early structures. Curious travelers can explore the area's archeological artifacts through various demonstrations and exhibits, then pick up a lovely dreamcatcher or some handmade jewelry at the gift shop on their way out.
A walkable town with exciting events
Aside from roadside Americana and family farms, travelers can find interesting spots in town. Walk along the town's picturesque downtown streets to browse its unique architecture, or visit the many restaurants and bars located along its main strip. Main Street is loaded with exciting eating establishments like Kokomo Joe's, a Caribbean-themed tiki bar located at 109 East Main Street. Game day travelers can eat in front of the big screens at Heritage Sports Bar and Grill, located at 118 East Main Street, or just hang out for the live music. Those craving mouth-watering Mexican cuisine can eat at Bert's Chuck Wagon, located at 101 East Main Street; they are famous among the locals for delicious and affordable homemade tacos.
History buffs will enjoy a visit to the Collinsville Historical Museum, located at 406 West Main Street. The museum houses exhibits that revisit the town's early origins, including a log cabin dating back to 1810, as well as the town's coal mining past and military involvement throughout history. You can find intricate old artifacts detailing the town's history, like cowbells and mining tools, among the glass cases. If you come to Collinsville on the first Thursday of any month, you can attend First Thursdays in Uptown, when local vendors set up shop with their delicious food, refreshing brews, and cool products for sale. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also features live music.
If you happen to miss the summer's Horseradish and Ketchup festivals, uptown Collinsville also holds a wonderful Italian Fest the third week of September, drawing hungry crowds each year. Edgy cultural events, like August's Gateway Open E-Gaming Tournament, are also popular among visitors. Travelers will find common hotel chains in town, like Doubletree and Comfort Inn, offering the standard accommodations if staying overnight for any one of these events.