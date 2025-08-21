The 'Peach Capital Of Kansas' Is A Beautiful Small City Brimming With Fruit, Local Shopping, And Family Fun
When you think of peaches, Georgia likely comes to mind. However, a small town in the Midwest is home to the "Peach Capital of Kansas," and it's worth your attention. Situated only 20 minutes south of Wichita, Haysville is the kind of quiet town you'd have trouble placing on a map unless you grew up there. Yet, its history is surprisingly sweet.
Founded in 1887, Haysville developed as a railway town along the Rock Island and Pacific Railroad and grew alongside Wichita. Although the discovery of natural gas brought some economic prosperity to the community, its early history is rooted in farming. While the exact history of when the first peach trees arrived in Haysville is uncertain, Blood Orchard, a fifth-generation family farm, traces its first plantings back to the late 1880s. During the town's peachy heyday, at least a half dozen orchards dotted the countryside, each employing hundreds (if not thousands) of workers during the harvest season.
However, by the 1980s, salt contamination in the groundwater and unpredictable freezes caused an abrupt end to the peach boom. Although the original orchards are gone, Blood Orchard, replanted in 2015 and reopened in 2019, heralded a new era in Haysville's peachy saga. Nowadays, the area attracts families with its small-town feel and family-friendly activities, ranging from the annual Fall Festival to the splashpad at Dewey Gunzelman Pool. And as long as you don't expect a city famed for its world-renowned shopping, hidden gems like Nifty Thrifty Store make Haysville an ideal destination for anyone who wants to scratch their shopping itch without breaking the bank.
Brews and peach products at Haysville's Blood Orchard
Located minutes outside downtown Haysville, Blood Orchard is a great example of what a revitalized business can become. In 2015, the Blood family began a long-awaited replant of the orchards with two acres of peaches. This tiny test patch has grown into 3,500 trees with pick-your-own harvests expected to take place in 2026. When in season, fresh Blood Orchard peaches and other stone fruit are available at the orchard.
The family has also started Blood Orchard Brewing Co., a microbrewery built into an old general store that's been with the Bloods for four generations. Here, visitors can try fruit-inspired craft beers like the Peach Bandito, a Mexican lager brewed with canned peach, or hard seltzers like the B Peachy. Before planning a trip, don't forget to check the orchard's Instagram page to make sure your preferred beverage is in stock.
Blood Orchard also hosts a monthly vintage market, which features a variety of local vendors selling retro finds, home goods, and fresh produce. It's the kind of stop on a road trip across this wildly underrated flyover state that makes the drive worth it. Occasionally, a specialty event takes the place of the vintage market. For instance, don't miss PickleFest during the first week of September to sample all sorts of fermented goods and pickle-themed menu items from local food trucks.
Affordable fun at the Haysville Fall Festival
The best time to visit Haysville is during the annual Haysville Fall Festival, which takes place over a weekend toward the end of October. The busiest and most eventful day is often Saturday, but the whole weekend is filled with affordable autumn fun, including local vendors and craft booths, main stage concerts, and carnival rides.
Stop by the car show to marvel at snazzy paint jobs and polished engines or watch the parade from the comfort of your own camping chair (don't forget to pack it). Be sure to check the festival schedule for this year's selection of kid-friendly activities. When you're hungry, head to the food court for a snack or join the pancake breakfast sponsored by the Lions Club.
Visitors coming to Haysville outside of summer can still enjoy the town's local tastes. Grab some small-town America eats at Bionic Burger, a family-owned Wichita area chain with old-fashioned burgers and satisfying sides like fried pickles and sweet potato fries. Alternatively, drop by the Haysville Hometown Market for the very best farm-fresh produce, eggs, and baked goods. Held between June and August, this farmers market also hosts Kids Day once a month and features a free bouncy house, crafting, and other activities. And if you're interested in visiting another unique Kansas city with a thriving festival scene, don't miss Colby and its annual Sunflower Festival.