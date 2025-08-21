The 'Peach Capital Of Kansas' Is A Beautiful Small City Brimming With Fruit, Local Shopping, And Family Fun

When you think of peaches, Georgia likely comes to mind. However, a small town in the Midwest is home to the "Peach Capital of Kansas," and it's worth your attention. Situated only 20 minutes south of Wichita, Haysville is the kind of quiet town you'd have trouble placing on a map unless you grew up there. Yet, its history is surprisingly sweet.

Founded in 1887, Haysville developed as a railway town along the Rock Island and Pacific Railroad and grew alongside Wichita. Although the discovery of natural gas brought some economic prosperity to the community, its early history is rooted in farming. While the exact history of when the first peach trees arrived in Haysville is uncertain, Blood Orchard, a fifth-generation family farm, traces its first plantings back to the late 1880s. During the town's peachy heyday, at least a half dozen orchards dotted the countryside, each employing hundreds (if not thousands) of workers during the harvest season.

However, by the 1980s, salt contamination in the groundwater and unpredictable freezes caused an abrupt end to the peach boom. Although the original orchards are gone, Blood Orchard, replanted in 2015 and reopened in 2019, heralded a new era in Haysville's peachy saga. Nowadays, the area attracts families with its small-town feel and family-friendly activities, ranging from the annual Fall Festival to the splashpad at Dewey Gunzelman Pool. And as long as you don't expect a city famed for its world-renowned shopping, hidden gems like Nifty Thrifty Store make Haysville an ideal destination for anyone who wants to scratch their shopping itch without breaking the bank.