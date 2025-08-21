Charlottesville's Friendly Suburb Is A Growing Virginia Lakeside Pocket With Local Bites And City Access

There's no denying the beauty of Virginia's majestic landscapes. The dramatic peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains can be admired to full advantage along the Blue Ridge Parkway, considered America's favorite drive. Not to mention, the sweeping valleys hide delightful towns like Charlottesville, a historic college town with a vibrant wine scene. Stunning mountain views can easily be enjoyed without sacrificing the conveniences of urbanity. But if the bright lights and bustle of a big town are a little too much, then Hollymead is your answer. This charming suburb is only 15 minutes by car from downtown Charlottesville, and yet feels a world away.

Bracketed from the north and south by the winding curves of the Rivanna River, with the serene Hollymead Lake in the center, this cozy Charlottesville suburb offers travelers a front row seat to admire all of nature's wonders. Miles of hiking trails crisscross the serene landscape, perfect for disconnecting from the outside world. Bring your furry friends to Chris Greene Lake Park, where a designated dog zone with easy access to the calm water means a fun day of splash play for both pups and owners. A buttery slice of beach offers ample space for sunbathing, while boat ramps entice anglers to motor out on the lake with their rods. Surrounded by a thick fringe of tall trees meandering with walking trails, this quiet suburban park feels more like a corner of the open wilderness.

And when you've had your fill of the breezy outdoors, shopping opportunities and excellent dining await. From popular fast-food chains to quaint local grills, Hollymead has a bite for everyone. With the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport no more than a five-minute drive away, Hollymead should be the top choice for your next weekend getaway.