Charlottesville's Friendly Suburb Is A Growing Virginia Lakeside Pocket With Local Bites And City Access
There's no denying the beauty of Virginia's majestic landscapes. The dramatic peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains can be admired to full advantage along the Blue Ridge Parkway, considered America's favorite drive. Not to mention, the sweeping valleys hide delightful towns like Charlottesville, a historic college town with a vibrant wine scene. Stunning mountain views can easily be enjoyed without sacrificing the conveniences of urbanity. But if the bright lights and bustle of a big town are a little too much, then Hollymead is your answer. This charming suburb is only 15 minutes by car from downtown Charlottesville, and yet feels a world away.
Bracketed from the north and south by the winding curves of the Rivanna River, with the serene Hollymead Lake in the center, this cozy Charlottesville suburb offers travelers a front row seat to admire all of nature's wonders. Miles of hiking trails crisscross the serene landscape, perfect for disconnecting from the outside world. Bring your furry friends to Chris Greene Lake Park, where a designated dog zone with easy access to the calm water means a fun day of splash play for both pups and owners. A buttery slice of beach offers ample space for sunbathing, while boat ramps entice anglers to motor out on the lake with their rods. Surrounded by a thick fringe of tall trees meandering with walking trails, this quiet suburban park feels more like a corner of the open wilderness.
And when you've had your fill of the breezy outdoors, shopping opportunities and excellent dining await. From popular fast-food chains to quaint local grills, Hollymead has a bite for everyone. With the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport no more than a five-minute drive away, Hollymead should be the top choice for your next weekend getaway.
Explore natural scenery around Hollymead, Virginia
If you're looking for more walking trails, make your way to the Fernbrook Natural Area just east of town. The trails here are easy to navigate and meander through peaceful woodlands, with babbling streams keeping you company as you explore. Go wildlife spotting over at the Ivy Creek Natural Area, where white-tailed deer roam between the trees, and otters frolic along the Rivanna River. Stretching across the forested landscape are twelve different hiking trails ranging from easy to difficult, so beginners and experts, not to mention the young and old, can spend the day wandering beneath the lofty canopy of trees as birds fly overhead.
Off-roaders looking to shred should head to Preddy Creek Park, a scenic woodland just north of Hollymead. With some of the best mountain biking trails in the area, you're guaranteed to have a good time. Plenty more hiking trails loop through the tranquil woods, skirting along the banks of the Preddy Creek, where you can cool off in the water before continuing onwards. Equestrians can also bring their steeds for a romp around the extensive horseback riding trails.
For those who would rather just bask in panoramic vistas without the fuss of hiking boots, head over to the Reynard Florence Vineyard, which has close to five stars on Google. Sip delightful wines and nibble biscuits at the tasting room, coupled with unforgettable views of the vineyard trellises unfolding along the sloping valley below, bordered by dramatic foothills. Now that you've crossed all the spectacular outdoor sights in the area off your list, drive about an hour up into the breathtaking scenery of Virginia's incredible Shenandoah Valley for a stop at Bridgewater, a mountain town with one of the most scenic backyards in the nation.
Visit cultural sights, grab local bites, and stay overnight in Hollymead, Virginia
The best part about Hollymead is that, even with the miles of woodland all around, you're never far from thrilling cultural sights. If all the forest treks and river swims have you tuckered out, head into downtown Charlottesville to kick your feet back on the grassy lawns at the University of Virginia instead. Anchored majestically at the top end of the lawn is the Rotunda, the university's domed library designed by Thomas Jefferson. And to visit the majestic mansion of that very presidential genius, make your way to Monticello, only 25 minutes by car from Hollymead. Built in 1796, Monticello's gleaming dome takes the spotlight, while the elegant rooms and furnishings within reveal Jefferson's refined tastes.
With hours of adventures under your belt, you're bound to be hungry. Make your way back to Hollymead for scrumptious seafood platters at the Timberwood Grill, beloved by locals. Enjoy crab dip, fish tacos, and French onion soup from the breezy patio, washed down with a refreshing beer. For a spot of barbecue in the heart of the American South, stop at the Virginia BBQ Company. While the premises may be a little austere, local reviewers can't get enough of the brisket sandwich and tater tots.
The fun doesn't have to end there. Consider an overnight stay in Hollymead for more magical moments. While there are a handful of chain hotels in the area, to feel like you've stepped back into colonial-era splendor, then the Hollymead House Bed and Breakfast is the perfect choice. Dating to the 1780s, this historic Federalist-style farmhouse is one of Virginia's oldest operating inns. Boasting sumptuous guest rooms with stylish furnishings, plus cozy common areas like the library, a night here will make your Hollymead holiday unforgettable.