This Coastal Town In England Boasts Sandy Beaches, Art Galleries, And A Mysterious Underground Grotto

The retro beach vibes are unmatched on England's Southeastern coast, especially if you end up in an unassuming small town. Margate, one of the charming destinations dotting the shore, is a walkable town where getting your art fix post-swim has never been easier. Dubbed the "Original Seaside," Margate perfectly balances modern amenities with that vintage feel, making this place truly unique. From interesting art galleries to indulge your creative passions to mysterious caves and grottoes that make the area all the more alluring, there's always something to do when you're not sinking your toes in the sand. Whether you visit for a day or a weekend, Margate is the ideal escape when London gets too overwhelming.

As you'd expect from a coastal town, Margate started out as a small fishing village, with a hilltop church watching over the homes by the harbor. Its reputation as a resort retreat only emerged in the 1730s when people began to divert their attention to its glittering waters. Before long, the widespread adoption of sailboats, steamships, and trains attracted more visitors, making Margate a popular vacation spot.

While Rick Steves recommends renting a car as a "smart move" for exploring England, Margate is easily reachable from London by train — an hour-and-a-half ride to be exact. Driving there takes a little longer, around an hour and 45 minutes. If you're also visiting Canterbury on your London trip, you can get to Margate even faster — it's 30 minutes by car, 40 minutes by train, and 45 minutes by bus. Those who are staying for a few days won't have an issue finding accommodation. The Victoria Hotel provides stylish lodging just minutes from the beach. Cliftonville Townhouse offers comfy rooms with a warm and inviting ambiance. Other options include Margate House, Burlington Hotel, and Doghouse Margate.