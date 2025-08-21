This Coastal Town In England Boasts Sandy Beaches, Art Galleries, And A Mysterious Underground Grotto
The retro beach vibes are unmatched on England's Southeastern coast, especially if you end up in an unassuming small town. Margate, one of the charming destinations dotting the shore, is a walkable town where getting your art fix post-swim has never been easier. Dubbed the "Original Seaside," Margate perfectly balances modern amenities with that vintage feel, making this place truly unique. From interesting art galleries to indulge your creative passions to mysterious caves and grottoes that make the area all the more alluring, there's always something to do when you're not sinking your toes in the sand. Whether you visit for a day or a weekend, Margate is the ideal escape when London gets too overwhelming.
As you'd expect from a coastal town, Margate started out as a small fishing village, with a hilltop church watching over the homes by the harbor. Its reputation as a resort retreat only emerged in the 1730s when people began to divert their attention to its glittering waters. Before long, the widespread adoption of sailboats, steamships, and trains attracted more visitors, making Margate a popular vacation spot.
While Rick Steves recommends renting a car as a "smart move" for exploring England, Margate is easily reachable from London by train — an hour-and-a-half ride to be exact. Driving there takes a little longer, around an hour and 45 minutes. If you're also visiting Canterbury on your London trip, you can get to Margate even faster — it's 30 minutes by car, 40 minutes by train, and 45 minutes by bus. Those who are staying for a few days won't have an issue finding accommodation. The Victoria Hotel provides stylish lodging just minutes from the beach. Cliftonville Townhouse offers comfy rooms with a warm and inviting ambiance. Other options include Margate House, Burlington Hotel, and Doghouse Margate.
Sunny beach days await in Margate
There's a stretch of sand for every desire in Margate, starting with Westbrook Bay. This is a great place to try your hand at water skiing or simply lounge on the beach and sunbathe. Nearby is the Westbrook Promenade Trail, where you can bike along the path, walk your dog, and watch the sunset from the sunken gardens. Margate Beach is a local favorite, with the town's Ferris wheel overlooking the shoreline. Also known as Margate Main Sands, this beach provides all the necessary facilities for a fun family outing — don't forget to take pictures of the cove. You'll also notice a peculiar structure by the beach — the Margate Clocktower is an icon of the city, erected in 1889.
Traveling with your four-legged friend? You'll have a blast at St. Mildred's Bay Beach. Here, the Viking Coastal Trail eventually turns into a boardwalk lining the beach, where most people come to swim, have a waterfront meal, and check out the tide pools. Walpole Bay features fascinating tide pools, too — it just might be the biggest in the country, with certain areas up to 6 feet deep. Take a dip in the water, glide on a jet ski, or go on a leisurely stroll by the sand.
Another beach worth checking out is the dog-friendly Palm Bay, right next to Walpole Bay. Not only is this a top spot for swimming, but hikers are in for a treat, too. You'll find the Princes Walk trail among the cliffs surrounding the beach, with expansive views of the coastline — enjoy meandering the paths both on foot and on two wheels. Then, head to Foreness Point to watch the seagulls complementing the scenic vistas of the bay — make sure to visit at low tide to access the beach.
Find inspiration in art and underground grottoes
Margate is an art lover's paradise, boasting galleries at every corner. Turner Contemporary is one of the big names in town, where you can admire art for free with different themes. For instance, "The Sunken Boat" exhibition by Anna Boghiguian depicts colonialism, migration, and ecological devastation in the form of collages, paintings, and more. Sculpture enthusiasts can make their way to The Black Gallery to marvel at creations cast in bronze by Matthew Penn. On the other hand, Pie Factory has held exhibitions on reframed proverbs, wildlife photography, ecological identity, and personal philosophies. Meanwhile, Liminal Gallery spotlights the works of women and artists from marginalized communities.
The highlight of any getaway to Margate is the Shell Grotto, an underground passageway entirely blanketed with 4.6 million shells. While the peculiar motifs are similar to Indian and Egyptian patterns, the grotto's purpose remains unknown. Your tour starts at the small museum, after which you take the stairs toward a narrow passage. From there, you'll enter the rotunda, where you'll savor the grandeur and complexity of the shell's arrangements. Look up, and you'll see a dome allowing sunlight into the subterranean grotto. As you continue walking, you'll reach the serpentine passage, which is also covered in shells. The final room of this enigmatic site is the Altar Chamber, with one-of-a-kind designs.
There's one more obscure place you need to see in town: the Margate Caves. Open to the public since 1863, the cave was initially used for chalk extraction, with its walls adorned with Georgian-era murals. If you're claustrophobic, you may want to sit this one out due to the low ceilings. The more you research England, the more you discover its underrated destinations, such as the Eden Project, home to the world's largest indoor rainforest.