Nestled On Lake Michigan's Shore Is A Town Where Historic Roots Meet Skylines And Summer Festivals

Lake Michigan's coastlines are dotted with quaint retreats, from Pentwater with its sugar-sand beaches to Leland, a picturesque fishing village known for its charming shops and unique restaurants. While the third-largest lake in the United States is home to many towns that offer simple living, one city near its southern edge offers a different kind of story. Hammond, Indiana, may not grace the cover of travel magazines, but its strategic location and distinct character make it well worth exploring.

Located in Lake County, Hammond is a commuter's dream, as the only Indiana city that directly borders Chicago. The city enjoys easy access via major highways, including Interstates 94 and 80/90. It is also served by the South Shore Line, a commuter train that connects the region to downtown Chicago in just 41 minutes.

Founded by German farmers and propelled by George H. Hammond's pioneering refrigerated railcar technology, the city weathered economic highs and lows to emerge as a resilient and culturally rich community. Today, it garners attention for more than its industrial roots. With a thriving summer festival lineup, access to peaceful natural sanctuaries, and stunning skyline views, Hammond offers residents and visitors fun ways to unwind.