Tennessee's 'Lakeway To The Smokies' Pairs Lake Outings With Local Wine, Cuisine, And A Walkable Downtown

If someone tells you to "go jump in a lake", you might consider it an insult. But maybe it's not? With more scientific studies showing that spending time in and around bodies of water can be beneficial to your health, embracing the lake life might actually be a good idea. If you're looking for a place with lots of blue spaces to explore, head to East Tennessee. Located about 35 miles southwest of Knoxville, the city of Loudon is surrounded by pristine freshwater lakes that are set against the gorgeous backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, one of the most breathtaking parks on the East Coast.

Nicknamed the "Lakeway to the Smokies", Loudon is a water bug's paradise with multiple lakes branching off from the surrounding Tennessee River. Starting west of Loudon, you'll find the 39,000-acre Watts Bar Lake, home to woodland trails and wide open waters for fishing. Boasting an impressive panoramic view from its 3,000-foot-long dam, the enormous lake offers visitors a chance to get out on the water with boat, canoe, or kayak rentals. Just 6 miles east of Loudon sits Tellico Lake. Famous for its year-round fishing, this lake is a favorite among anglers and serves as the site for several national bass fishing tournaments. Avoid the cost of renting rods and reels by packing your own travel fishing gear. A short canal connects Tellico Lake to the Fort Loudoun Reservoir, located about 8 miles north of Loudon. Named after an 18th-century British commander, Fort Loudoun is a prime spot for catching a glimpse of birds and waterfowl, including herons, osprey, and bald eagles.