Tennessee's 'Lakeway To The Smokies' Pairs Lake Outings With Local Wine, Cuisine, And A Walkable Downtown
If someone tells you to "go jump in a lake", you might consider it an insult. But maybe it's not? With more scientific studies showing that spending time in and around bodies of water can be beneficial to your health, embracing the lake life might actually be a good idea. If you're looking for a place with lots of blue spaces to explore, head to East Tennessee. Located about 35 miles southwest of Knoxville, the city of Loudon is surrounded by pristine freshwater lakes that are set against the gorgeous backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, one of the most breathtaking parks on the East Coast.
Nicknamed the "Lakeway to the Smokies", Loudon is a water bug's paradise with multiple lakes branching off from the surrounding Tennessee River. Starting west of Loudon, you'll find the 39,000-acre Watts Bar Lake, home to woodland trails and wide open waters for fishing. Boasting an impressive panoramic view from its 3,000-foot-long dam, the enormous lake offers visitors a chance to get out on the water with boat, canoe, or kayak rentals. Just 6 miles east of Loudon sits Tellico Lake. Famous for its year-round fishing, this lake is a favorite among anglers and serves as the site for several national bass fishing tournaments. Avoid the cost of renting rods and reels by packing your own travel fishing gear. A short canal connects Tellico Lake to the Fort Loudoun Reservoir, located about 8 miles north of Loudon. Named after an 18th-century British commander, Fort Loudoun is a prime spot for catching a glimpse of birds and waterfowl, including herons, osprey, and bald eagles.
Get a taste of Tennessee while visiting Loudon
Once you've had your fill of water activities, treat yourself to a delicious meal at one of Loudon County's many beautiful waterfront restaurants. Located at the marina above the Fort Loudoun Dam is a beloved local favorite called Calhoun's. The menu at this dockside eatery is full of Southern comfort food such as slow-smoked "Bar-B-Que" and fried green tomatoes. Better yet, you can choose your own dining adventure by selecting a table indoors, outdoors on the patio, or at the tropical-themed Tiki Hut. You can ever order grub for pick-up to enjoy while cruising on the water.
Wash down that big meal with some local wine at the Tennessee Valley Winery. Perched on a hill, the award-winning winery is one of the oldest in the area and serves up to 20 different varieties of grapes, including several fruit wines made with strawberries, blackberries, and peaches. Or get some exercise while you drink by booking a wine hike at the nearby Windy Hill Farm. These guided tours offer a sampling of five specially-selected wines as you meander through the resort's lush wooded trails.
Pack your walking shoes for a stroll through Loudon's historic town
In addition to all of the activities surrounding Loudon, the charming downtown area is perfect for a relaxing stroll. Whether you like antique homes, historic landmarks, or moonlit cemeteries, Loudon boasts a variety of tours for visitors. Just make sure you've packed some quality shoes — a good pair is worth the splurge to keep your feet happy. Can't make up your mind? Ask one of the friendly locals for a recommendation. You may even be treated to an entertaining story or two.
Spring and fall are delightful in Loudon. The temperatures are mild, and the landscape dazzles with fresh blooms and autumn leaves. However, summer visitors get the chance to join in on the fun of Loudon's annual festivals, including the River Fest, the Arts and Crafts Festival in nearby Lenoir City, and the Sunflower Fest at Nightfall Acres. The area has accommodations to satisfy most travelers. From luxurious 5-bedroom farmhouses with stunning views and endless amenities that run $2,200 a night at Windy Hill Farm to peaceful lakefront spots for tent and RV enthusiasts at Yarberry Campground that only cost about $60 a night.