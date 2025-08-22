Airports In Florida Are Seeing A Huge Decline In Travel (And What This Means For Tourism)

How does all this impact your vacation plans? If you're already in the United States and have the means to travel, there's no reason Florida shouldn't be on your radar, especially if you want to take advantage of the delicious local cuisine. With reservations and foot traffic low, it's even easier to get a table at popular Miami restaurants, where you can support local businesses. Plus, August and September are two of the best months for foodies vacationing to Miami when the city's annual food festival, Miami Spice, is in full swing. However, since peak hurricane season is between August and October, check the weather forecast before hopping on that flight. Not timing your trip carefully is one of the worst mistakes people make on a Florida vacation.

We're well aware that economic uncertainty isn't just a foreign concept. Americans are also feeling economic pressures, and many are wary of spending money on travel. However, airfare may actually cost less than in years past. Unfortunately, other costs like food and beverage and recreation have increased. So overall, that trip to Florida may be pricier than you'd expect. This is, of course, depending on your exact destination and how you spend your money. Florida still boasts some of the cheapest destinations for a beach vacation in America, so keep an open mind, crunch those numbers, and see if you can afford that Florida vacation.