Just Outside Tucson Is Arizona's Jewel-Like Mountain Lake Nestled In A Pine Forest For A Cool Summer Respite

Hidden in the Santa Catalina Mountains is a lakeside retreat with trout fishing, hiking trails, and over 70 campsites for tent campers and RVs. Part of the 1.7 million-acre Coronado National Forest, the scenic Rose Canyon Lake is a haven for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. Located about an hour's drive away from Tucson, Rose Canyon Campground in Arizona is a must-visit when planning an unforgettable road trip through Tucson.

An overnight adventure to Rose Canyon Campground begins with a trip along the Catalina Highway Scenic Drive, ending near the summit of Mount Lemmon, a scenic peak that's perfect for escaping the summer heat. At an elevation of 7,000 feet, this rugged forested area stays cool during hot Arizona summers. The 6-acre Rose Canyon Lake sits in the center of Rose Canyon Campground, which is the largest campground along the scenic highway.

The campground has 73 campsites, including six RV-only sites and two group areas, some of which can be reserved online. Rose Canyon Campground is surrounded by ponderosa pine and has a host, a general store, vault toilets, and an amphitheater for communal use. Each spacious campsite has a bear box, grill, fire pit, and picnic table for use.