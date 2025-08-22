Perched On The Colorado-Utah Border Is A Silent City Of Ancient Towers, Hiking Trails, And Scenic Views

The border region between Colorado and Utah may be the most underrated area of the American Southwest. With a perfect blend of the Rockies on one side and rugged deserts on the other, it has some truly awe-inspiring natural features that are sure to delight any would-be photographer or thrill-seeker. The Colorado-Utah border is also home to multiple underrated national park sites, such as the fossil-rich Dinosaur National Monument and its sculpted red-rock Gates of Lodore canyon.

One particularly noteworthy park along the boundary is the underrated Hovenweep National Monument. Though it does not get the attention of nearby sites like Colorado National Monument or Mesa Verde National Park, Hovenweep may be one of the most scenic and significant places in the National Park System.

Located about an hour and a half west of Durango, Colorado, this national monument sits atop the vast and mesa-rich terrain of the Four Corners region. In terms of natural scenery alone, Hovenweep is a worthy entrant in the pantheon of epic Southwestern national park views. However, the site's greatest claim to fame is not the area's natural beauty at all, but rather its extensive archeological treasures. Hovenweep protects some of the best-preserved Ancestral Puebloan structures in the entire Southwest. As a National Park Service site, the monument complements its ancient cities with excellent, scenic hiking trails and a convenient modern infrastructure, all while preserving the glorious landscape surrounding it.