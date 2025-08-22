Virginia's Underrated Riverfront Town Has Eclectic Shops, Art Galleries, And Historic Charm Near D.C.

Nestled on the banks of the Occoquan River is a quietly enchanting riverfront town steeped in timeless character. With just over 1,000 residents and more than 80 family-owned businesses, Occoquan offers a charming small-town vibe with creative flair, making it one of Northern Virginia's must-visit gems. It's little surprise, then, that Occoquan was named 2024 Best Tourist Destination in Prince William County by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Occoquan is often overshadowed by Washington, D.C., usually flying under the radar of travelers venturing closer to the capital. However, the town offers a more laid-back alternative to the busy crowds for which the D.C. area is well-known. Not only is downtown highly walkable, but locals and visitors often greet one another with smiles, creating a welcoming atmosphere that can be hard to find in larger cities. Whether you want to check out eclectic galleries, sip coffee riverside, or shop in boutique stores, there's something for every taste. And history lovers are in for a treat when it comes to the town's architecture: Here, narrow streets wind past centuries-old buildings that showcase an eye-catching blend of pre-Revolutionary, Victorian, and modern elements. Many of the structures have been lovingly restored but still carry the patina of their original brick or woodwork. Should you still wish to scratch an occasional itch for a more urban setting, the capital is conveniently situated just 20 miles north of Occoquan.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is a little over 20 miles from town, making Occoquan an easily accessible getaway for a quick visit or weekend escape. Washington Dulles International Airport, about 28 miles away, offers another convenient option for travelers. Either way, barring unusually heavy traffic, you're looking at less than an hour of driving time. And just outside of Washington, D.C. is McClean, an underrated town with river charm, green spaces, and community festivals.