Virginia's Underrated Riverfront Town Has Eclectic Shops, Art Galleries, And Historic Charm Near D.C.
Nestled on the banks of the Occoquan River is a quietly enchanting riverfront town steeped in timeless character. With just over 1,000 residents and more than 80 family-owned businesses, Occoquan offers a charming small-town vibe with creative flair, making it one of Northern Virginia's must-visit gems. It's little surprise, then, that Occoquan was named 2024 Best Tourist Destination in Prince William County by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
Occoquan is often overshadowed by Washington, D.C., usually flying under the radar of travelers venturing closer to the capital. However, the town offers a more laid-back alternative to the busy crowds for which the D.C. area is well-known. Not only is downtown highly walkable, but locals and visitors often greet one another with smiles, creating a welcoming atmosphere that can be hard to find in larger cities. Whether you want to check out eclectic galleries, sip coffee riverside, or shop in boutique stores, there's something for every taste. And history lovers are in for a treat when it comes to the town's architecture: Here, narrow streets wind past centuries-old buildings that showcase an eye-catching blend of pre-Revolutionary, Victorian, and modern elements. Many of the structures have been lovingly restored but still carry the patina of their original brick or woodwork. Should you still wish to scratch an occasional itch for a more urban setting, the capital is conveniently situated just 20 miles north of Occoquan.
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is a little over 20 miles from town, making Occoquan an easily accessible getaway for a quick visit or weekend escape. Washington Dulles International Airport, about 28 miles away, offers another convenient option for travelers. Either way, barring unusually heavy traffic, you're looking at less than an hour of driving time. And just outside of Washington, D.C. is McClean, an underrated town with river charm, green spaces, and community festivals.
Browse Occoquan's shops, eateries, and galleries
Occoquan's downtown is nothing short of a pedestrian's delight. There are no cookie cutter malls here: The town's charm lies partly in its small businesses, which locals and visitors alike are happy to patronize. Meandering brick-paved streets lined with unique boutiques and artisan shops offer everything from fine art and handmade pottery to home decor and quirky gifts.
Art lovers can wander through several dedicated galleries showcasing a range of artistic styles. No gallery has been here longer than The Artists' Undertaking Gallery, which features rotating exhibits by local artists and offers year-round classes and events. Strike up a conversation with an artist and inquire into their creative process, especially if you're a budding or seasoned artist yourself. If hand-painted furniture, folk art, and antiques are more your thing, don't miss Glory Be, an inviting shop that's open daily. Then there's Gift & Gather, featuring a wide assortment of jewelry, candles, books, and more. Annual events like the annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show and Holiday Artisan Market bring stalls, live demonstrations, and one-of-a-kind finds to the streets.
Need to fuel up? There are ample spots to pop in for a bite or drink. Graffiti Cat Pizza is your go-to place for handcrafted Neapolitan style pizzas, including vegan and non-dairy options. Housed in an 1840 building is The Secret Garden Cafe, which serves up mouthwatering pork tender loins, fresh salmon, and Cobb salad, among other menu favorites. For a sandwich or cup of coffee, head to Ballywhack Shack Cafe, where local and sustainable ingredients take center stage. If you've got a sweet tooth and can add Norfolk to the itinerary, you'll want to make a stop in Doumar, which has a vintage drive-in with the world's first waffle cone machine.
Occuquan's historic flavor will entice you
While the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, and Smithsonian Museums might not be that far afield, Occoquan's historic architecture gives you plenty to explore. The town's story begins in 1734 — when a tobacco warehouse was built on the Occoquan River's south bank — but it was John Ballendine's purchase of the land in 1755 that truly got Occoquan on the path to development. Though recognized as a town in the early 1800s, it wasn't until 1983 that Occoquan was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Occoquan Historic District encompasses 60 buildings, many constructed of original stone or brick. Ellicott's Mill House, a one-story structure covered by a gabled roof, is the last vestige of the town flour mill owned by Nathaniel Ellicot. Today, it houses the Occoquan Museum, which is open daily, free for all ages, and chockfull of interesting exhibits chronicling the town's rich history. You'll also want to check out the three-story Hammill Hotel. Built in 1830, it served during the Civil War as the headquarters for Confederate Army General Wade Hampton. Ebenezer Baptist Church, whose first cornerstone was laid in 1883, was the first Negro Church established in the area. If you've got time to spare, Virginia's colonial city, Colonial Heights, has tons of shops, historic architecture, and a serene riverfront trail to stroll.
Despite a devastating fire in 1916 that wiped out much of the town's business core, Occoquan's character endured. Merchants rebuilt in downtown using styles ranging from Federal, Victorian, to Colonial Revival, creating a streetscape that now houses the aforementioned boutiques, cafés, and meeting spaces. Plus, events throughout the year keep the community engaged, including Christmas in July, which makes a great opportunity to snag deals on plants, puzzles, and more.