Just Outside Of Washington DC Is An Underrated Town With River Charm, Green Spaces, And Community Festivals
There's a reason why the state of Virginia is called the "Birthplace of a Nation" and "Mother of Presidents" — the giant busts of the presidents' heads in Williamsburg can attest to it. While it's easy to get lost in the history lessons in the state, you just might miss out on hidden gems like McLean. This small town is almost an extension of D.C., as if it's a low-key suburb of the capital city. Do not mistake its quietness for monotony — McLean exudes riverfront charm with a strategic location and a certain je ne sais quoi that makes diplomats and members of Congress move here. If its verdant parks and preserves aren't compelling enough for you to visit, then the local festivals will make you reconsider.
The founding of McLean is credited to the owner of The Washington Post, John Roll McLean, who established the Great Falls and Old Dominion line in 1906 along with Senator Stephen B. Elkins. This railroad connected Washington, D.C., to Fairfax County, with one of the stops named after McLean. While Langley and Lewinsville were adjacent communities, they had no railway stations. As a result, the two were merged with McLean, officially marking the town's borders.
McLean is a short, 30-minute drive from Washington, D.C., making for a wonderful day-trip destination. Coming from Baltimore, Maryland, you'll be on the road for an hour and a half. The picturesque city of Manassas, with its historic downtown, is also close — just 45 minutes away. For accommodation, your best bet is Staybridge Suites Tysons – McLean. Otherwise, you'll be looking into staying in nearby areas like Vienna, Tysons, or Arlington.
Exploring McLean, VA
McLean is a haven of greenery, hiding several unique secrets. Scott's Run Nature Preserve is 385 acres of trailing arbutus, sessile trilliums, massive oaks, and cherry trees. You'll often encounter joggers on the Scott's Run River Trail, a 1.4-mile path that meanders through cliffs and valleys, with Virginia bluebells guiding you toward a waterfall. As beautiful as the lush hardwood forest is, there's one spot you can't miss in the nature preserve: the Burling cabin site. This is where the cabin of Covington & Burling law firm's founding partner, Edward D. Burling, once stood. Now, only its imposing stone chimney prevails, concealed among the woods.
The 800-acre Great Falls Park is an underrated Virginia attraction that's best experienced in the fall, but summertime calls for more outdoor recreation, with plenty of hikes to enjoy. The 4.6-mile River Trail Loop exposes you to striking vistas of the river rapids throughout its length. The highlight isn't the river, though — it's the ruins of the Patowmack Canal, one of the first of its kind in the country, completed in 1802. You can still see some sections of the canal system and its antique locks. If you want to squeeze in a workout, follow the Difficult Run Trail, spanning 9.8 miles. Whether you hike, bike, or enjoy it on horseback, this trail is worth the effort.
Another cool thing about McLean is that part of the 710-mile Potomac Heritage Trail Network traverses through the town. To explore a small portion of the route, make your way to Turkey Run Park. This flourishing space is a birdwatcher's paradise, with more than 140 species recorded. Keep your eyes peeled for woodpeckers, blue jays, fish crows, and wood ducks.
The best festivals in McLean
McLean boasts a full calendar throughout the year, no matter what kind of activities you prefer. One of the most anticipated annual events is the Summer Concerts in the Park, where residents and tourists rock out to live music al fresco. From Prince cover artists to classical orchestras, the entire town vibrates with melodies. Meanwhile, locals celebrate McLean Day every May at Lewinsville Park — think carnival rides, laser tag, refreshing pints of beer, gourmet food trucks, and live performances. Foodies are in for a good time — you can indulge in delicious cheesesteak sandwiches, spicy grilled squid, veggie Thai fried rice, and lots of frozen yogurt and other sweet treats.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony inaugurates the festive season every winter, with everyone sipping on hot cocoa, waiting for the show to begin. Then, the McLean Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival, held in December, is where people come to support regional artists and businesses. Those who forgot to get a head start on buying gifts can find handmade pottery, decor, jewelry, and similar products. No matter when you end up visiting, this town is sure to keep you busy with its fun events.
Don't leave McLean without learning about its history. Head to Fort Marcy in the George Washington Memorial Parkway to see how soldiers protected the Chain Bridge during the Civil War. As one of the last surviving forts from its time, this landmark belongs on every history buff's bucket list. You'll notice rifle pits and earthwork walls that helped defend the frontier. As your getaway concludes, the only thing left to do is pick your next destination. Luckily, Tudor Place isn't far away — the historic mansion features blooming gardens, fine art, and a dark past.