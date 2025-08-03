Just Outside Of Washington DC Is An Underrated Town With River Charm, Green Spaces, And Community Festivals

There's a reason why the state of Virginia is called the "Birthplace of a Nation" and "Mother of Presidents" — the giant busts of the presidents' heads in Williamsburg can attest to it. While it's easy to get lost in the history lessons in the state, you just might miss out on hidden gems like McLean. This small town is almost an extension of D.C., as if it's a low-key suburb of the capital city. Do not mistake its quietness for monotony — McLean exudes riverfront charm with a strategic location and a certain je ne sais quoi that makes diplomats and members of Congress move here. If its verdant parks and preserves aren't compelling enough for you to visit, then the local festivals will make you reconsider.

The founding of McLean is credited to the owner of The Washington Post, John Roll McLean, who established the Great Falls and Old Dominion line in 1906 along with Senator Stephen B. Elkins. This railroad connected Washington, D.C., to Fairfax County, with one of the stops named after McLean. While Langley and Lewinsville were adjacent communities, they had no railway stations. As a result, the two were merged with McLean, officially marking the town's borders.

McLean is a short, 30-minute drive from Washington, D.C., making for a wonderful day-trip destination. Coming from Baltimore, Maryland, you'll be on the road for an hour and a half. The picturesque city of Manassas, with its historic downtown, is also close — just 45 minutes away. For accommodation, your best bet is Staybridge Suites Tysons – McLean. Otherwise, you'll be looking into staying in nearby areas like Vienna, Tysons, or Arlington.