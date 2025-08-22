Outdoorsy California Retirees Have Discovered This Affordable Wine Country Town Nestled In The Sierra Foothills
The state of California is known for its scenic beauty and trendy attractions. With uncrowded U.S. national parks and an iconic wine city that transports you to Tuscany without a transatlantic flight, it's not difficult to understand why the Golden State welcomes millions of tourists each year.
Though many of California's idyllic destinations are acclaimed members of the West Coast zeitgeist, popular cities like San Francisco and Sacramento are becoming increasingly unaffordable. Luckily, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the town of Jackson is a small, northern California town that retirees are flocking to for its relatively affordable cost of living and attractive amenities, from vineyards to hiking trails. Jackson's location in Amador County, part of California's Gold Country that once attracted hundreds of thousands of pioneers looking to strike gold. Though you may not luck out in the mines today, Jackson is certainly a gold mine for local vineyard wines, outdoor activity, and, literally, historic gold mines.
Outdoors and history in Jackson
Even if you're not hunting for gold, outdoorsy retirees in California are discovering what makes Jackson the next destination to settle down. The northern California town has picturesque outdoor attractions, like the hiking area around Lake Tabeaud. The 2.5-mile loop around the lake attracts visitors for hiking, fishing, and birding and is open year-round. For a higher angle of the scenery, you can even experience the trail on horseback. The mostly flat route provides a panoramic view of Lake Tabeaud and its surrounding pine and cedar trees with plenty of areas for picnicking and parking.
Another Jackson outdoor adventure awaits in Kennedy Tailing Wheels Park. The park has maintained two original, large tailing wheels once used to transport mine waste from the Historic Kennedy Gold Mine, which is open for guided tours. Learn about mining history in California Gold Country from signs around the park and get an up-close look at some of the technology pioneered during the Gold Rush.
Wine and travel in Jackson
In addition to the great outdoors and tangible history, Jackson's location nestles the town among Amador Wine Country. Jackson's next-door neighbor, the small city of Sutter Creek, is an Amador Wine Country capital, offering a plethora of local wineries less than ten minutes from Jackson. Amador's wine region is most known for its zinfandel, with some zinfandel vines growing in the region for more than 150 years. Amador County's wineries also produce full-bodied blends from local sangiovese, barbera, and primitivo grapes. For high-quality Amador County flavors just minutes from Jackson, taste wine and olive oil in the 1860s-era tasting room at Bella Grace Vineyards, or for a more immersive experience, head to their vineyard and wine cave an extra 15 minutes down the road in Plymouth. Additionally, Avio Vineyards continues its Italian family's winemaking tradition just 10 minutes from Jackson. This rustic winery cultivates your favorites, from pinot grigio to cabernet sauvignon, with 14 handcrafted wines made onsite.
Jackson's relative distance and affordability to neighboring cities like Sacramento and San Francisco make the town a perfect destination for retirees looking to settle down in California. Major roadways like Highways 49 and 88 run through Jackson and connect the town to Sacramento, California's artsy "City of Trees", bursting with green areas and a thriving culinary scene, roughly an hour away. To get to town, Jackson is an hour and fifteen minute drive from the Sacramento International Airport and a two and a half hour drive from the San Francisco International Airport.