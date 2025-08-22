Outdoorsy California Retirees Have Discovered This Affordable Wine Country Town Nestled In The Sierra Foothills

The state of California is known for its scenic beauty and trendy attractions. With uncrowded U.S. national parks and an iconic wine city that transports you to Tuscany without a transatlantic flight, it's not difficult to understand why the Golden State welcomes millions of tourists each year.

Though many of California's idyllic destinations are acclaimed members of the West Coast zeitgeist, popular cities like San Francisco and Sacramento are becoming increasingly unaffordable. Luckily, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the town of Jackson is a small, northern California town that retirees are flocking to for its relatively affordable cost of living and attractive amenities, from vineyards to hiking trails. Jackson's location in Amador County, part of California's Gold Country that once attracted hundreds of thousands of pioneers looking to strike gold. Though you may not luck out in the mines today, Jackson is certainly a gold mine for local vineyard wines, outdoor activity, and, literally, historic gold mines.