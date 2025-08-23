Pennsylvania's Underrated Mountain City In Elk Country Boasts Bavarian Charm And A Vibrant Walkable Downtown
On the other side of the state from the walkable city of Philadelphia, 70% of Pennsylvania is home to a significant portion of the Appalachian Mountain Range. Among the rocky ridges of Pennsylvania's Appalachian territory, the majority of the Allegheny Plateau runs through Pennsylvania and is full of state forests bursting with natural terrain and wildlife. Throughout the Allegheny Plateau, wildlife roam through the natural terrain, including the largest population of elk in the northeast United States. Elk County, Pennsylvania, named after its horned inhabitants, also has underrated mountain cities with more downtown than one would expect to find in Appalachia.
Saint Marys, Pennsylvania, is a hidden Elk County gem nestled within the picturesque outdoors of the Allegheny Plateau. When Bavarian Catholics founded the city in 1842, they may not have anticipated that their heritage and architecture would remain an integral part of Saint Marys' culture nearly 200 years later. In modern-day Saint Marys, Bavarian culture is celebrated with an annual festival, along with one of the oldest breweries in the United States and historic churches in the city's small downtown.
Festivals and history in Saint Marys
Bavarian Catholic culture has been integral to the zeitgeist of Saint Marys since German immigrants settled there in the 19th century. Today, the Saint Marys Bavarian Fall Fest celebrates the city's cultural roots every year. The festival's highlights include live entertainment from a variety of local bands, food and beverage vendors with mouth-watering menus, and the chance to enter a festival-wide raffle and go home with a basket of goodies.
In addition to modern celebrations, Saint Marys is known for its plethora of historic landmarks. Decker's Chapel was constructed in 1856 and remains the smallest church in the United States. Another significant Saint Marys religious monument, the St. Joseph's Convent, is the oldest Benedictine convent in the country, and reflects remnants of Benedictine Catholic worship in Saint Marys. The stone monastery and original home of Saint Marys Benedictine leaders remain in town as well. In addition to these prevailing religious structures, Saint Marys' first hospital and many original homes stand tall for visitors to soak up the mountain city's prevalent history.
To bring home gems from the past, head to Saint Marys' quaint, walkable downtown and explore one of the city's antique stores. Enter Shadows of the Past to find collectibles, furniture, vinyl records, and more, or check out the St. Marys Resale Shop for a variety of second-hand items.
Brews and flights in Saint Marys
German settlers brought more than Catholicism to Saint Marys, they also brought German beers. Peter Straub, a German immigrant and brewer by trade, took over as brewmaster of Straub Brewery in 1872. Straub Brewery's tap room is still open to the public, serving lagers and signature brews and, of course, Bavarian pretzels. Pour yourself a draft from Straub's "Eternal Tap," the brewery's ever-flowing and constantly rotating beer dispenser that hasn't stopped pouring since Prohibition. You can even take a guided tour of their brewery and see for yourself where the magic happens.
For your travels to Saint Marys, the closest international airport is in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh International Airport is less than three hours from Saint Marys by car. Before you venture to Saint Marys from the Steel City, experience even more unique Pennsylvania history at a former Pittsburgh-area steel mill with outdoor recreation. If you're coming to Saint Marys from the eastern side of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia International Airport is roughly four and a half hours from Saint Marys. On your way to Saint Marys, experience even more German culture in Lancaster County. Situated between Philly and Pittsburgh, a secret German village is lined with cobbled paths and European charm to transport you back in time.