Pennsylvania's Underrated Mountain City In Elk Country Boasts Bavarian Charm And A Vibrant Walkable Downtown

On the other side of the state from the walkable city of Philadelphia, 70% of Pennsylvania is home to a significant portion of the Appalachian Mountain Range. Among the rocky ridges of Pennsylvania's Appalachian territory, the majority of the Allegheny Plateau runs through Pennsylvania and is full of state forests bursting with natural terrain and wildlife. Throughout the Allegheny Plateau, wildlife roam through the natural terrain, including the largest population of elk in the northeast United States. Elk County, Pennsylvania, named after its horned inhabitants, also has underrated mountain cities with more downtown than one would expect to find in Appalachia.

Saint Marys, Pennsylvania, is a hidden Elk County gem nestled within the picturesque outdoors of the Allegheny Plateau. When Bavarian Catholics founded the city in 1842, they may not have anticipated that their heritage and architecture would remain an integral part of Saint Marys' culture nearly 200 years later. In modern-day Saint Marys, Bavarian culture is celebrated with an annual festival, along with one of the oldest breweries in the United States and historic churches in the city's small downtown.