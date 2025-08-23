Sandwiched Between Lexington And Louisville Is Kentucky's Cycling Hub Town With Routes, Bridges, And Hikes
Bourbon and derby. The state of Kentucky is often most known for its American whiskey and horse racing, but among the Bluegrass State's barrel-aged liquor, equestrian extravaganzas, and one of America's friendliest cities, there are also picturesque mountains, lakes, and parks with ample opportunities for affordable outdoor adventure in a mountain biker's haven.
Sandwiched between the popular cities Lexington, also known as America's "horse capital," and Louisville, lies a town riddled with bike routes and bridges that serve as a cyclist's paradise. Stamping Ground, Kentucky, is chock full of back roads, trails, and even a historical covered bridge perfect for exploration on foot or on two wheels.
Even the Scott County town's slogan — "Preserving the past preparing for the future" — encapsulates the story of Stamping Ground and the combination of historical significance and contemporary appeal the Central Kentucky town has to offer. With an annual cycling festival attracting hordes of cyclists each year and plenty of rugged woodsy trails to challenge (and excite) anyone with a mountain bike, Stamping Ground is the perfect place to plan your next adventure.
Exploring Stamping Ground on two wheels
Before cyclists were making tracks in the dirt with their bike wheels, Stamping Ground was named after the sound of buffalo trampling the ground beneath them in pursuit of drinking water from nearby springs. In fact, herds of buffalo once roamed through Kentucky, leaving a lasting mark on the land with massive herds of hooves traveling and gathering at what was eventually named Buffalo Springs, in the accurately-named Stamping Ground. Years later, many of the same trails once blazed by buffalo are utilized by cyclists.
One of the most popular Stamping Ground spots for bike riders are the Skull Buster Trails. These moderate mountain bike and hiking trails take outdoor lovers through Kentucky woods, and past trees, creeks, and wildlife with a mix of beginner and intermediate riding. Best of all, the Skull Buster routes have plenty of natural and man-made tricks up their sleeves to keep cyclists on their toes as they admire the local flora and fauna.
Beyond the Skull Buster Mountain Trail, outdoorsy visitors to Stamping Ground can enjoy the Switzer Covered Bridge. The 120-foot-long bridge was deemed a historical site nearly 50 years ago and remains celebrated by the Kentucky Historical Society, locals, and visitors alike. Since its original construction in the 19th century and following renovations and reconstructions, it's one of Kentucky's only remaining covered bridges, welcoming visitors from dawn until dusk at its location perched over North Elkhorn Creek .
Festivities and travel in Stamping Ground
Although Stamping Ground's impressive trails are largely open year-round, the Kentucky town also has date-specific experiences to look out for. If Stamping Ground's cycling opportunities pique your interest, enter in the Horsey Hundred — a renowned weekend of cycling and festivities sponsored by the Bluegrass Cycling Club throughout Memorial Day weekend. Kick off the cycling celebrations on Friday with cycling-themed vendors alongside food trucks and entertainment and ride through any of the predetermined routes on Saturday and Sunday to take in scenic views of pastures, horse farms, and bourbon distilleries in the beautiful Bluegrass Region of Central Kentucky.
If you happen to make your way to Stamping Ground in the latter half of the year, there are a couple of noncycling events to keep in mind. In October, check out the annual daylong Buffalo Daze Festival, with vendors selling arts and crafts, niche goods, and delicious food. To spread holiday cheer Kentucky style, watch floats strung with festive lights and listen to Christmas music at Stamping Ground's yearly Christmas Parade of Lights in December. You can even stroll through the adjacent holiday market located throughout Stamping Ground for even more festive fun.
To get to Stamping Ground, there are two major cities with corresponding international airports less than two hours away. You can choose between driving roughly 40 minutes from the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, or about an hour and 15 minutes from the Louisville International Airport. That said, before you leave Louisville, you might want to consider stopping by La Grange, a nearby city with boutiques, an artsy downtown, and railroad history.