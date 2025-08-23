Sandwiched Between Lexington And Louisville Is Kentucky's Cycling Hub Town With Routes, Bridges, And Hikes

Bourbon and derby. The state of Kentucky is often most known for its American whiskey and horse racing, but among the Bluegrass State's barrel-aged liquor, equestrian extravaganzas, and one of America's friendliest cities, there are also picturesque mountains, lakes, and parks with ample opportunities for affordable outdoor adventure in a mountain biker's haven.

Sandwiched between the popular cities Lexington, also known as America's "horse capital," and Louisville, lies a town riddled with bike routes and bridges that serve as a cyclist's paradise. Stamping Ground, Kentucky, is chock full of back roads, trails, and even a historical covered bridge perfect for exploration on foot or on two wheels.

Even the Scott County town's slogan — "Preserving the past preparing for the future" — encapsulates the story of Stamping Ground and the combination of historical significance and contemporary appeal the Central Kentucky town has to offer. With an annual cycling festival attracting hordes of cyclists each year and plenty of rugged woodsy trails to challenge (and excite) anyone with a mountain bike, Stamping Ground is the perfect place to plan your next adventure.