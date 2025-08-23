One Of Boise's Best Neighborhoods Is Where Foothill Trailheads And Mountain Access Meet Small-Town Charm

Whether you're looking for one of the best places in America to retire, raise a family, or stay active, Boise, Idaho should be firmly on your radar. The beautiful "City of Trees" has a population of 235,000 as of 2025, a thriving local economy, and a wide range of outdoor activities to keep you busy year-round. Within Boise itself, each of the city's distinct neighborhoods offers unique insight into the growth of Idaho's capital as it moves toward the national stage as a tech hub.

While the historic Warm Springs neighborhood and tree-lined North End, one of Boise's best neighborhoods, are frequently mentioned as being safe and having the Boise foothills in their backyards, Boise's under-the-radar Collister neighborhood is very much the goldilocks neighborhood of the city. You're minutes away from shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and some of the city's best trails, yet this neighborhood still holds on to its local, small-town vibes. Moreover, it's still relatively affordable for families and is a place where you can get to know your neighbors, your kids' teachers, and be part of a 20,000-strong community that stretches from Pierce Park Lane to 36th St. in the heart of Boise.

The Collister neighborhood is named for Dr. George Collister, an entrepreneur and doctor who moved to Boise early in its history to practice medicine. Throughout his life in Idaho, he generously supported the community by donating land and funds for Collister Elementary School and for providing a place for Boise's impoverished communities to work and find a hot meal. In addition to being the namesake for the neighborhood's main street, Collister Drive, much of his spirit lives on in the genuinely friendly and safe community.