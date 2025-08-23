These Countries Topped Europe's Rankings For The Cleanest Lakes And Rivers In 2025

From Northern Italy's heaven-sent lake district to the 700-plus Blue Flag beaches of Spain, and the legendary fjords of Norway down to the surf-bashed coast of Portugal, Europe is peppered from head to toe with tempting swimming locations. And it's not just the variety and beauty of it all that'll have you donning speedos on your European vacation this year — it's the cleanliness, too. A 2024 survey headed up by the European Environment Agency (EEA) has concluded that most of Europe's bathing waters are of pretty darn high quality.

After checking a nearly 22,000 individual bathing sites across the continent for the presence of various bacteria, it turns out that a whopping 85% of all monitored sites met the highest standard of all. That said, when it came to inland spots like rivers and lakes, there was a slight dip in the number of top-rated locations. Nonetheless, it also emerged that only a few nations that scored a perfect 10, offering the cleanest noncoastal waterways out there, while others managed excellent ratings at an enviable 95% or more sites.

They're some seriously alluring places, too. Just to whet the appetite, you'll have the pick of mountain-shrouded alpine lakes, glacier-fed rivers, and even inland swimming spots in otherwise beach-heavy destinations surrounded by the sun-kissed Mediterranean Sea. So, read on if you're keen to swap sands for lakesides this season and enjoy some of Europe's cleanest H2O while you're at it.