Portland Oregon's 'Fifth Quadrant' Is An Underrated Region Of Parks, Charming Neighborhoods, And Small Town Vibes

Nicknamed the City of Roses, Portland is blooming with beautiful destinations. From the once-gritty, downtown-adjacent wasteland transformed into the wildly trendy neighborhood of Slabtown, to Kerns, dubbed as America's "coolest neighborhood" with a walkable, small-town feel, each corner of the city thrives in its own unique charm. Neatly organized into sections, the ever-growing city is divided into six "quadrants," each with a vibrant garden of neighborhoods and destinations flourishing inside.

As of 2020, the city's newest "quadrant" is South Portland, a chic, walkable urban waterfront bursting with greenery and diverse eats. Other quadrants include Northeast Portland, Northwest Portland, and — situated at the tippy-top of Rose City — is the fifth quadrant, North Portland.

Home to an array of charm-filled neighborhoods, vibrant shopping streets, delicious restaurants and sipping spots, and enchanting parks, North Portland is a sampler platter of all the city has to offer. For an eclectic taste of the City of Roses, bite into its uppermost quadrant, North Portland.