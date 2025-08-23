Portland Oregon's 'Fifth Quadrant' Is An Underrated Region Of Parks, Charming Neighborhoods, And Small Town Vibes
Nicknamed the City of Roses, Portland is blooming with beautiful destinations. From the once-gritty, downtown-adjacent wasteland transformed into the wildly trendy neighborhood of Slabtown, to Kerns, dubbed as America's "coolest neighborhood" with a walkable, small-town feel, each corner of the city thrives in its own unique charm. Neatly organized into sections, the ever-growing city is divided into six "quadrants," each with a vibrant garden of neighborhoods and destinations flourishing inside.
As of 2020, the city's newest "quadrant" is South Portland, a chic, walkable urban waterfront bursting with greenery and diverse eats. Other quadrants include Northeast Portland, Northwest Portland, and — situated at the tippy-top of Rose City — is the fifth quadrant, North Portland.
Home to an array of charm-filled neighborhoods, vibrant shopping streets, delicious restaurants and sipping spots, and enchanting parks, North Portland is a sampler platter of all the city has to offer. For an eclectic taste of the City of Roses, bite into its uppermost quadrant, North Portland.
Explore shops, music, and night life on Mississippi Avenue
Tucked between two rivers — the Columbia River to the north, and the Willamette River to the southwest — North Portland, or NoPo to locals, sits about 15 miles northwest of Portland International Airport (PDX). Seamlessly blending bustling commercial blocks with quiet residential streets and peaceful, tree-lined parks, there's something for everyone nestled in the charming quadrant.
If you're dreaming of an artsy neighborhood filled with local shops, bars, and eateries, make your way to Mississippi Avenue. Stretching through the heart of the Boise neighborhood, the lively street is lined with an array of unique retailers, from vinyl havens like Mississippi Records to quirky taxidermy boutiques like Paxton Gate.
Music and dining go hand in hand at beloved hangouts such as Mississippi Studios, an independent music venue hosting local and touring acts most nights of the week. Even when the stage is dark, you can linger at the adjoining watering hole, Bar Bar, which serves mouthwatering burgers and delicious drinks daily. With one of the best patios in Portland, it's a favorite spot to spend a sunny afternoon or a late night around the fire pit. Up the street, you'll find Mississippi Pizza Pub, which hosts nightly live music and community events served alongside hand-tossed pies, while the Atlantis Lounge in the back pours hand-crafted cocktails in nautical-themed digs. For a nightcap, duck into The 1905, tucked just off the main street, and prepare to be serenaded by world-class jazz musicians in an intimate, candlelit setting.
Discover peaceful parks in North Portland
Tucked into the tapestry of North Portland's charming neighborhoods that are packed with vibrant shops and nightlife, you'll also find some of the city's most peaceful parks. Looming underneath the impressive Gothic arches of St. John's Bridge, Cathedral Park is a popular spot for picnics, wedding photos, and river views. Explore the surrounding St. Johns neighborhood, where you'll find local haunts like McMenamins St. Johns Theater & Pub for brew-sipping and second-run movie viewing, and Cathedral Coffee, a trendy café that drives home the fact that Portland is really where you can order some of the best coffee in all of America.
About 5 miles east of Cathedral Park, the rose-filled Peninsula Park offers a pint-sized version of the popular International Rose Test Garden. A maze of perfectly manicured hedges and vibrant blooms, the park has an "Alice in Wonderland" feel to it, centered by an enchanting 100-year-old fountain and a gorgeous gazebo overlooking the gardens.
Since no Portland trip is complete without hitting up a neighborhood food cart pod, take a leisurely stroll over to Piedmont Station Food Carts in Northeast Killingsworth Street, decorated with rustic, log cabin-style details. The cluster of outdoor food carts serves a variety of international dishes in a friendly, community atmosphere.