Virginia Beach's Only Water Park Makes A Splash With Slides, Wave Pools, And A Giant Whimsical Surprise

As far as attractions go, Ocean Breeze breaks down into three categories: water slides, lagoons, and dining. For slides, there's a great mix of low, mid, and high-intensity options. For example, if you just want to relax as you slide, Jungle Falls is perfect. If you're looking for some twists and turns, Operation Splashdown is great for the whole family. Finally, if you want an adrenaline-pumping slide, see how you feel after tackling the Hurricane.

As for lagoons, there's one for little kids and another for all ages. Buccaneer Bay is designed for the smallest people in your group, and the main attraction is Hook's Lagoon, which features all kinds of water activities and child-friendly slides. There's also a pirate-themed playground, complete with water cannons and a short slide. Alternatively, if you're looking to ride some waves, you should head over to Runaway Bay, a wave pool that holds over one million gallons of water and makes you feel like you're actually on the beach.

Riding water slides and waves is exhausting work and can build an appetite pretty quickly. Ocean Breeze offers a diverse selection of dining options to please everyone. For traditional slices, head over to Paradise Pizza. If you prefer burgers and sandwiches, the Palm Tree Grill has you covered. Barbecue lovers can find their favorite dishes at River Runners Grill. Or, if you want some delicious tacos, Banzai Tacos pairs perfectly with a cool drink. There's a bar for the adults to sip and relax, an ice cream station to cool off on a hot day, and a funnel cake stand to complete the theme park experience. If you're visiting with a bigger group, consider splashing out on a private cabana, stocked with lounge furniture, a fridge for cold drinks, and even a flat-screen TV.