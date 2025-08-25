Virginia Beach's Only Water Park Makes A Splash With Slides, Wave Pools, And A Giant Whimsical Surprise
When it comes to summer fun, nothing quite beats visiting a water park. Soaring down slides, floating in the wave pool, and getting drenched by falling water is a beloved tradition that never gets old. In the United States, water parks are in a class of their own, ranging from indoor options like Great Wolf Lodge to the whimsical mayhem of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.
But, if you're vacationing in the "world's longest stretch of pleasure beach," a.k.a. Virginia Beach, you may be shocked to learn that there's only one water park around: Ocean Breeze. Situated just north of Sandbridge Beach, one of the most underrated beach vacation destinations in the U.S., Ocean Breeze is the real deal. From thrilling water slides to a lazy river to poolside cabanas, the park has something for everyone.
Plus, if you're interested in unique and historic roadside attractions, you'll want to take a photo with Ocean Breeze's resident ape, Mr. Hugh Mongous. Standing at 45 feet tall and 11,000 pounds, he is an imposing, albeit fantastical, presence that looms over everything. So, put on your swimsuit and let's dive in.
What to expect at Ocean Breeze Waterpark
As far as attractions go, Ocean Breeze breaks down into three categories: water slides, lagoons, and dining. For slides, there's a great mix of low, mid, and high-intensity options. For example, if you just want to relax as you slide, Jungle Falls is perfect. If you're looking for some twists and turns, Operation Splashdown is great for the whole family. Finally, if you want an adrenaline-pumping slide, see how you feel after tackling the Hurricane.
As for lagoons, there's one for little kids and another for all ages. Buccaneer Bay is designed for the smallest people in your group, and the main attraction is Hook's Lagoon, which features all kinds of water activities and child-friendly slides. There's also a pirate-themed playground, complete with water cannons and a short slide. Alternatively, if you're looking to ride some waves, you should head over to Runaway Bay, a wave pool that holds over one million gallons of water and makes you feel like you're actually on the beach.
Riding water slides and waves is exhausting work and can build an appetite pretty quickly. Ocean Breeze offers a diverse selection of dining options to please everyone. For traditional slices, head over to Paradise Pizza. If you prefer burgers and sandwiches, the Palm Tree Grill has you covered. Barbecue lovers can find their favorite dishes at River Runners Grill. Or, if you want some delicious tacos, Banzai Tacos pairs perfectly with a cool drink. There's a bar for the adults to sip and relax, an ice cream station to cool off on a hot day, and a funnel cake stand to complete the theme park experience. If you're visiting with a bigger group, consider splashing out on a private cabana, stocked with lounge furniture, a fridge for cold drinks, and even a flat-screen TV.
Planning your trip to Ocean Breeze Waterpark
Since Virginia experiences all four seasons, Ocean Breeze isn't open all year round. As with many seasonal parks, you can visit between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend. Standard hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the park is open until 9 p.m. on most Fridays and Saturdays. When planning your vacation, look at the park's events page to see what parties and festivals are happening. Ocean Breeze hosts various events like adults-only nights, "dive-in" movies, and even pup-friendly pool parties for furry friends.
The closest international airport is in Norfolk, which is just half an hour away from the park. Ocean Breeze doesn't have accommodations on-site, but you can book any number of hotels in nearby Virginia Beach. Some areas are better than others, such as the charming neighborhood with walkable streets and easy beach access, Linkhorn Park.
Finally, no visit to Ocean Breeze Waterpark would be complete without taking at least one photo with Hugh Mungous the Ape. If you're wondering why a water park would have a towering ape statue out front, his story is actually pretty fascinating. The ape was first built in 1977, but not even 10 years later, he was nearly torn down. Local kids protested the decision, and Hugh stayed put. However, he was badly burned in 1989. The Hugh you see today is the final iteration, refurbished and introduced in 1996.