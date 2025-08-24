Situated In Texas' Big Bend National Park Is An Underrated Trail With Unbelievable Views Of The Chisos Mountains
Seekers of solitude and endless dark skies know that Big Bend National Park is one of Southwest Texas' truly special places. Abutting the Mexico-U.S. border about an hour from Alpine, this 800,000-acre park boasts 150 miles of relatively unexplored trails compared to other national parks. However, if you're looking for a challenge, a less-traveled trek through the Chisos Mountains known as the Blue Creek Trail is well worth the journey. You'll see rust-colored hoodoo rock spires, hardy desert plants clinging to the cliffs, and canyon views showcasing the best of this remote national park in the South.
Stretching 5.5 miles, this is an out-and-back trail with virtually zero shade and an elevation gain of 2,693 thigh-burning feet. It takes hikers from the desert floor around the abandoned ruins of Homer Wilson Ranch, and cuts through Blue Creek's sandy wash for about 2 miles. From here, it's an uphill climb into the pine-dotted Chisos Mountains. However, it's worth a seriously sore body to experience the changing scenery and take in the alpine vistas at the hike's end point, Laguna Meadow.
Once you reach the Laguna Meadow Trail Junction, either come back the way you came (adding another 5.5 miles to your hike) or make it a point-to-point hike by taking the 3.75-mile Laguna Meadow Trail to the Chisos Basin Visitor Center (you'll need to arrange a pickup from the center's parking lot). If you treat the Blue Creek Trail as an out-and-back route, it will take about six hours, depending on your fitness level and trail conditions.
Things to know before hiking the Blue Creek Trail
When you reach the lower section of Blue Creek, keep an eye out for cairns. These piles of stacked stones will guide you through this washed-out section, which occasionally fills up with rainwater during flash floods. Once you reach one cairn, make sure you have another in sight before continuing. Keep in mind that walking through the sandy creek bed will wear out your legs before the ascent up a series of switchbacks to Laguna Meadow. It's important to rest and hydrate before the climb to keep your energy up.
For the coolest weather, plan your trip between October and April. There's a reason these months are peak visitor season at the park. The summer months bring weather that's startlingly hot and dry, and can even be life-threatening. Make sure you bring at least one liter of water per hour per person, wear UV hiking gear like the Roadbox UV Sun Protection Shirt, and apply high-SPF sunscreen during your outing.
If you plan to camp at Laguna Meadow or one of the other 42 backcountry campsites in the Chisos Mountains, book your permit in advance via Recreation.gov. And if you've ever wondered how long you can actually stay in a national park, the answer is 14 nights in a row. Additionally, visitors cannot exceed 28 total nights in a calendar year at Big Bend. But if you're not ready to leave the area, extend your trip with a stop at Big Bend Ranch State Park, a hidden gem located right next to Texas' Big Bend National Park.