Situated In Texas' Big Bend National Park Is An Underrated Trail With Unbelievable Views Of The Chisos Mountains

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Seekers of solitude and endless dark skies know that Big Bend National Park is one of Southwest Texas' truly special places. Abutting the Mexico-U.S. border about an hour from Alpine, this 800,000-acre park boasts 150 miles of relatively unexplored trails compared to other national parks. However, if you're looking for a challenge, a less-traveled trek through the Chisos Mountains known as the Blue Creek Trail is well worth the journey. You'll see rust-colored hoodoo rock spires, hardy desert plants clinging to the cliffs, and canyon views showcasing the best of this remote national park in the South.

Stretching 5.5 miles, this is an out-and-back trail with virtually zero shade and an elevation gain of 2,693 thigh-burning feet. It takes hikers from the desert floor around the abandoned ruins of Homer Wilson Ranch, and cuts through Blue Creek's sandy wash for about 2 miles. From here, it's an uphill climb into the pine-dotted Chisos Mountains. However, it's worth a seriously sore body to experience the changing scenery and take in the alpine vistas at the hike's end point, Laguna Meadow.

Once you reach the Laguna Meadow Trail Junction, either come back the way you came (adding another 5.5 miles to your hike) or make it a point-to-point hike by taking the 3.75-mile Laguna Meadow Trail to the Chisos Basin Visitor Center (you'll need to arrange a pickup from the center's parking lot). If you treat the Blue Creek Trail as an out-and-back route, it will take about six hours, depending on your fitness level and trail conditions.