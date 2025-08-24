The 'Friendly Island' Is A Tiny Hawaiian Destination With An Abandoned Hotel And No Traffic In Sight

Nearly 10 million visitors travel to Hawaii each year, most flocking to Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island. Drawn to colorful snorkeling spots, lush rainforests, and postcard-perfect beaches, Hawaii has long been a paradise for travelers seeking relaxation, surf, and adventure. But for years, there was little to no tourism on Hawaii's fifth-largest island, Molokai. One of Hawaii's best-kept secrets, the island boasts one of the state's longest white-sand beaches and the longest continuous fringing reef in the United States. Nicknamed the "Friendly Isle," its legacy took a dark turn in the 1800s when Hansen's Disease — then an incurable contagion known as leprosy — prompted the Hawaiian government to forcibly exile thousands to the Kalaupapa Peninsula. In 1969, after effective treatments were developed and the disease's spread halted, quarantine laws were lifted. Kalaupapa Peninsula is now a national historical park but has been closed to visitors since 2020. As of this writing, no re-opening timeline has been announced, and in 2025, the unexpected national park shakeup (see also: mass layoffs and federal budget cuts) continued to impact many visits to parks.

While locals embody the island's strong "aloha spirit," rooted in community and tradition, the true motto is "Molokai no ka heke," meaning "Molokai is the greatest." The "friendly" label likely gained traction as the island shed its leprosy stigma, but Molokai's friendliness doesn't necessarily mean tourist-friendly. Molokai has long resisted large-scale development: Locals fiercely protect their land, culture, and way of life, and Molokai consistently records Hawaii's lowest tourism numbers. There are no traffic lights, few paved roads, and no resorts — just one built in the 1970s, now abandoned for decades. As one longtime visitor wrote, "They are some of the friendliest people in the world, but come in with your big money and big development ideas and it's a hard NO."