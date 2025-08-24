Maine's Small Mid-Coast Town An Hour From Portland Has Craft Cider, Historic Charm, And Serene Nature Hikes

The coast of Maine is studded with sleepy, picturesque coastal towns that offer salty air, peaceful ambiance, and plenty of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. One such destination is Alna, Maine, located about an hour's drive north of Portland. This town consists of just 700 or so inhabitants, but it offers an array of historic buildings, small-town entertainment, antique shops, a popular museum, delicious beverages, hiking trails, and so much more.

Alna is conveniently located in Lincoln County, Maine, which is just a stone's throw from several equally delightful towns including the underrated resort town of Wiscasset and the artistic, mid-coast town of Damariscotta. But Alna is the perfect place to visit particularly if you're looking to travel back in time by visiting some centuries-old architecture, and the town offers plenty of contemporary delights like craft cider and fun live music.

As for the best times to visit, Alna is certainly going to be frosty and cold in the winter, but autumns — though potentially nippy — often offer beautiful arrays of foliage. Still, summer is always a fun time to visit Maine, especially if you're looking to pair your visit to Alna with some aquatic adventures on the Maine coast or a trip up to the postcard-worthy scenery of Acadia National Park.