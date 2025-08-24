Oregon's Scenic City Is A Riverside Gem Near Salem With Forest Trails To Stunning Waterfalls

Buried deep in the mountains, Mill City is about 30 miles southeast of Salem, making it an easy drive from the state's illustrious capital city. If you're flying to the area, you'll want to book a flight into Portland International Airport (PDX), one of the most architecturally beautiful airports in America. From PDX, it's just an hour-and-a-half drive to Mill City.

When you arrive, nestle into a charming vacation rental such as a local cozy cottage, or set up camp in nearby Silverton at the stunning Silver Falls State Park, which boasts the most majestic waterfalls in Oregon. If you go the camping route, you'll be ideally positioned amidst a network of scenic hiking trails, including the Trail of Ten Falls Loop. Encompassing just over 7 miles, the picturesque loop trail features breathtaking views of a mesmerizing collection of waterfalls and can be completed in two to three hours.

For a shorter hike, the Shelburg Falls trail near Stayton stretches just over a mile, traversing through mossy trees and over small wooden bridges. If you're looking for an even quicker hike with a big reward, try the Natural Rock Arch Trail just outside of Gates, a half-mile out-and-back trail leading to an impressive rock formation arching triumphantly in the Santiam State Forest.