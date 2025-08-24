Oregon's Scenic City Is A Riverside Gem Near Salem With Forest Trails To Stunning Waterfalls
If you're planning an escape to Oregon, you'd be remiss not to take advantage of its gorgeous outdoors. From charming coastal getaways with scenic shoreline stays to Cascade Mountains cities with unlimited outdoor thrills and comfy lodging, the Beaver State boasts a vibrant tapestry of nature-filled destinations. Among these, nestled along the Santiam Pass, is Mill City, an underrated riverside gem that serves as a gateway to some of Oregon's most scenic attractions.
Embraced by the enchanting Santiam State Forest and traversed by the Santiam River, the rural mountain town is surrounded by a paradise of outdoor adventures. The lush, green area around Mill City features scenic hikes leading to dazzling waterfalls and forest-lined campgrounds for unplugged retreats. Meanwhile, the pint-sized city provides a quaint, small-town base camp with charming local eateries and rustic cabins. For an idyllic mountain retreat in the heart of Oregon, set your sights on Mill City.
Exploring the great outdoors in Mill City
Buried deep in the mountains, Mill City is about 30 miles southeast of Salem, making it an easy drive from the state's illustrious capital city. If you're flying to the area, you'll want to book a flight into Portland International Airport (PDX), one of the most architecturally beautiful airports in America. From PDX, it's just an hour-and-a-half drive to Mill City.
When you arrive, nestle into a charming vacation rental such as a local cozy cottage, or set up camp in nearby Silverton at the stunning Silver Falls State Park, which boasts the most majestic waterfalls in Oregon. If you go the camping route, you'll be ideally positioned amidst a network of scenic hiking trails, including the Trail of Ten Falls Loop. Encompassing just over 7 miles, the picturesque loop trail features breathtaking views of a mesmerizing collection of waterfalls and can be completed in two to three hours.
For a shorter hike, the Shelburg Falls trail near Stayton stretches just over a mile, traversing through mossy trees and over small wooden bridges. If you're looking for an even quicker hike with a big reward, try the Natural Rock Arch Trail just outside of Gates, a half-mile out-and-back trail leading to an impressive rock formation arching triumphantly in the Santiam State Forest.
Enjoy delicious bites and small-town delights in Mill City
When you aren't getting wonderfully lost in the beauty of the wilderness, spend some time exploring Mill City's dining gems. For American comfort food classics, pull up to Mill City Grill — its sumptuous steaks and juicy burgers are ideal for hearty appetites. Based on glowing Tripadvisor reviews, the most popular restaurant in town is Giovanni's Mountain Pizza, a quaint, family-owned gem that's been serving delicious slices for over a decade.
To bite into the local history of Mill City, learn all about its logging town roots at the Canyon Life Museum, which is tucked into a charming yellow facade in the heart of the small city. Afterwards, you can stroll over to Rosie's Mountain Coffee for a locally-roasted cup of coffee and a fresh-baked pastry. Or, for stronger sips and bigger bites, get cozy at the Trio Tavern. Established in 1948, the local haunt features a large outdoor dining area surrounded by a canopy of verdant trees and crisp mountain air.