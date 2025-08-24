Montana's First Settlement Is In This Mountain Town With Historic Sites, Trails, And A Quaint Downtown

Montana is known for its epic natural scenery and its two national parks, Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. But with mountain ranges and valleys located all across Big Sky Country, visitors here can find plenty of hidden gems. The Bitterroot Valley has a host of great places to visit, like the town of Hamilton and its manicured downtown. And less than half an hour away is Stevensville, the oldest settlement in Montana, where travelers will find history, charming streets, and plenty of outdoor fun.

Stevensville was founded in 1841 and represents a moment in the history of colonial expansion into the West. Today, it has grown into a thriving small town with a population of around 2,000 people. The town is geographically blessed and surrounded by mountains — the Bitterroot Mountains to the west, and the Sapphire Mountains to the east.

You'll need a vehicle to get here, as there isn't much public transport on offer in these parts. Stevensville is close to the beautiful city of Missoula with its excellent craft beer scene; Missoula Montana Airport is the nearest major travel hub, about a 40-minute drive away.