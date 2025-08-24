Montana's First Settlement Is In This Mountain Town With Historic Sites, Trails, And A Quaint Downtown
Montana is known for its epic natural scenery and its two national parks, Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. But with mountain ranges and valleys located all across Big Sky Country, visitors here can find plenty of hidden gems. The Bitterroot Valley has a host of great places to visit, like the town of Hamilton and its manicured downtown. And less than half an hour away is Stevensville, the oldest settlement in Montana, where travelers will find history, charming streets, and plenty of outdoor fun.
Stevensville was founded in 1841 and represents a moment in the history of colonial expansion into the West. Today, it has grown into a thriving small town with a population of around 2,000 people. The town is geographically blessed and surrounded by mountains — the Bitterroot Mountains to the west, and the Sapphire Mountains to the east.
You'll need a vehicle to get here, as there isn't much public transport on offer in these parts. Stevensville is close to the beautiful city of Missoula with its excellent craft beer scene; Missoula Montana Airport is the nearest major travel hub, about a 40-minute drive away.
Discover Stevensville's history and charming downtown
Known locally as the place "where Montana began," there's a lot of history in Stevensville. The most important historic site in town is perhaps St. Mary's Mission and Museum, which was founded in September 1841. The complex has a number of sites to visit, such as a chapel, a log cabin, and a visitor center with a museum. St. Mary's Mission showcases the history of relations between the Salish Native Americans and the Jesuit missionaries who inhabited the town in its earliest days.
Fort Owen State Park, a two-minute drive from downtown Stevensville, has several historic settlement buildings due to its history as a trading post. The park's East Barracks date back to 1857. Visitors can learn even more about the history of the area at the Stevensville Historical Museum, and be sure not to miss a stroll past the Albert May House; this beautiful Queen Anne-style house was the home of Stevensville's first mayor.
Soak up the small-town charm in downtown Stevensville — there are several shops and eateries here. Browse antiques at Creamery Antique Mall and then grab a craft beer at Blacksmith Brewing Company. Visit Mission Bistro for delicious Northwest cuisine, a town favorite run by a local brother-sister duo. Just outside of town, you can stock up on deli items and baked goods at Heritage Market, an Amish grocery store.
Hiking and wildlife viewing in Stevensville
Thanks to Stevensville's location in the mountains, there are plenty of outdoor adventures to be had here. Visit the 2,800-acre Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge, where you might see coyotes, white-tailed deer, and muskrats, along with 250 species of birds, including ospreys and bald eagles. There are 2.5 miles of trails to enjoy here, like the Kenai Nature Trail, which is excellent for birding.
One of the best hikes in the area is the challenging trail up St. Mary's Peak. The 7-mile trail climbs 2,490 feet up to a dramatic Bitterroot Mountain summit, where there are breathtaking views. The 20-mile hike to North Kootenai Lake via Kootenai Creek Trail takes outdoor adventurers deep into the mountain wilderness on a route dotted with cascades and waterfalls. The beginning of the trail even features a popular spot for rock climbers. For an easier option, try the 2.1-mile Ponderosa Trail and Riparian Way Trail Loop along the Bitterroot River, which only takes around 40 minutes to complete.