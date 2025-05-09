Hidden In Montana's Rocky Mountains Is A Valley City With A Manicured Downtown And Outdoor Recreation

About an hour's drive south of the snow-capped mountains and cozy charm of Missoula, the town of Hamilton, Montana, emerges from a landscape surrounded by towering mountains and deep forests. This is an area of Montana's Rocky Mountains known as the Bitterroot Valley. As the largest town in the valley, Hamilton is known for its accessible, manicured downtown and the endless outdoor recreation opportunities that the Last Best Place is famous for.

Established in 1890, Hamilton has gone through a series of changes throughout its history. Most famously, Hamilton was a timber town utilized by Copper King Marcus Daly. He used Hamilton's forests to feed his mine and smelting operation, which brought prosperity to the town. In the early 1900s, Hamilton became known for its uniquely designed brick storefronts, nearly all of which are still in use today.

Thanks to the Missoula Airport's (MSO) accessible cross-country flights, taking the hour-long drive to Hamilton makes the town incredibly easy to get to. As far as what time of year you come, Hamilton is open year-round for a multitude of different activities and sports. So, in all honesty, there really isn't a bad time of year to visit, depending on your interests.