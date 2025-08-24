This Maryland Vacation Destination Is Ideal For Watersports, Wildlife, And A Mysterious Vanished Island
In the mouth of the Tangier Sound, just above the "Crab capital of the world" of Crisfield, and about 50 miles from the nautical charm and seafood galore of St Michaels, the secluded town of Toddville is an ideal oasis for lovers of watersports, wildlife, and nature-filled adventures. Toddville is on the doorstep of the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, an area of vast marshland devoted to waterfowl preservation, as well as protecting the abundant wildlife and plant life that inhabits it. Another fascinating and unique attraction is the mysterious vanished island of Holland Island, where the last remaining houses on stilts are no longer visible, eerily rooted into Chesapeake Bay.
Whether you are after an off-grid adventure to immerse yourself in nature and unlock a new level of relaxation, or you're looking for adrenaline-filled watersports –- from kayaking to paddle boarding and wild swimming –- this Maryland vacation is the perfect place. It may be off the main route most tourists follow in the Free State, but that's just one more reason to love Toddville.
The secluded nature of Toddville is one of its main appeals, but that also means that reaching it via public transport is nigh on impossible. Your best bet is to travel about 80 miles on the East Ocean Gateway from Annapolis, named one of America's "prettiest cities" with its European-style old town and heaps of East Coast charm.
Dive into a watersports and wildlife bonanza in Toddville
Toddville's location on the fertile Chesapeake Bay makes it an ideal habitat for many wildlife and plant species to proliferate. The Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is home to over 250 animal species, many of which are waterfowl. Created to be a safe harbor for migrating geese back in 1933, the park is now a favorite for birdwatchers, who can see as many as 50,000 birds, between geese and ducks, flying over the reserve during migration season in fall. But there's much more to this enchanting ground than its resident quaking population: otters, Delmarva fox squirrels, deer, and bald eagles are all residents of this water-fed stretch of Maryland. Many of these species -– especially birds -– can be spotted according to seasonality, from nesting times to peak activity and foraging into the wild.
Water activities are very popular in the area, with small boat tours, kayaking expeditions, and solo paddleboarding often departing from Toddville's Boat Ramp. Despite the popularity enjoyed by boating, Maryland has earned the less-than-flattering title of being America's most dangerous state for boaters, so be prepared to watch out for weather and other conditions that may land you in hot waters while voyaging through Chesapeake Bay. If you don't want to brave the wave alone, operators like Blackwater Adventures organize group excursions ranging from kayak and bike tours, to fishing and jet ski rentals. Bear in mind all these expeditions may cruise along the Bay, but will launch from Blackwater Adventure's central dock, which is located slightly further away in Cambridge, about 20 miles north of Toddville.
What else to do and where to stay near Toddville
One of the area's main spooky attractions, Holland Island, is known for its eerie "floating" house which survived until 2010. This once bustling island got progressively swallowed by the tide, until being declared a victim of coastal erosion officially in 2012. The last family to live there had left 100 years prior, and many buildings had been relocated to the mainland by then, including the main church. Although no trace of the many houses is visible from the surface, this lonely, half-swallowed island off the coast still summons nostalgic feelings in those who learn its story.
Another unmissable experience is the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. It preserves the place where freedom champion Harriet Tubman operated, liberating over 70 people while risking her life during the 11 years she spent as Underground Railroad conductor. You can access the trail from the park's visitor center, where a permanent exhibition on Tubman gives you an intro to her life, before you follow her steps. To help visitors navigate this storied patch of land, the center has put together a free map, and a free audio guide people can use to guide their explorations across the 125 miles of enchanting Maryland's eastern shore. After visiting the site, it's worth adding a further stop to Tubman's Childhood Home, which was discovered by archeologists in 2021, after years of combing the wetlands.
With only one paved street running through the heart of Toddville, it's unsurprisingly difficult to find accommodation nearby. Due to the popularity of vacationing spots directly on the bay, most cottages and holiday rentals can be found on the barrier islands facing the peninsula. Still, you can camp around Toddville, with the only shop in the village center offering RV and camping services on Airbnb, but bear in mind that the same sadly doesn't apply to the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, where camping and overnight stays are strictly prohibited.