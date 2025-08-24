This Maryland Vacation Destination Is Ideal For Watersports, Wildlife, And A Mysterious Vanished Island

In the mouth of the Tangier Sound, just above the "Crab capital of the world" of Crisfield, and about 50 miles from the nautical charm and seafood galore of St Michaels, the secluded town of Toddville is an ideal oasis for lovers of watersports, wildlife, and nature-filled adventures. Toddville is on the doorstep of the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, an area of vast marshland devoted to waterfowl preservation, as well as protecting the abundant wildlife and plant life that inhabits it. Another fascinating and unique attraction is the mysterious vanished island of Holland Island, where the last remaining houses on stilts are no longer visible, eerily rooted into Chesapeake Bay.

Whether you are after an off-grid adventure to immerse yourself in nature and unlock a new level of relaxation, or you're looking for adrenaline-filled watersports –- from kayaking to paddle boarding and wild swimming –- this Maryland vacation is the perfect place. It may be off the main route most tourists follow in the Free State, but that's just one more reason to love Toddville.

The secluded nature of Toddville is one of its main appeals, but that also means that reaching it via public transport is nigh on impossible. Your best bet is to travel about 80 miles on the East Ocean Gateway from Annapolis, named one of America's "prettiest cities" with its European-style old town and heaps of East Coast charm.