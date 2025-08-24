Seattle's Oldest Neighborhood Has Been Revitalized As A Walkable, Vibrant Haven With A Cool Waterfront Park

As one of the most walkable cities in America, Seattle is full of strollable destinations. From Capitol Hill, the city's most charming neighborhood that's a progressive hub with trendy brunch spots and boutiques, to Pike Place Market, the "soul of Seattle" with hundreds of unique shops, the Emerald City is sparkling with tons of tourist-luring gems.

Dating back to 1852, Seattle's oldest neighborhood is Pioneer Square. Gleaming in Victorian Romanesque architecture, and home to a hidden underground world where secrets and a storied past come to life, the historic area is no stranger to revitalizations. After the Great Seattle Fire of 1889 burned the district to a crisp, it was rebuilt and restored to its former glory. After a more recent construction project completed by The City of Seattle's Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects in December 2024, Pioneer Square is now more walkable than ever. Improvements include nine raised pedestrian crossings, four blocks of curbless streets, as well as 13,400 square feet of new plant beds, lending to the neighborhood's natural beauty and strollable charm.

If you're planning a trip to Seattle and you're looking for a pedestrian-friendly district lined with cobblestone walkways, delicious dining spots, unique shops, and a beautiful new park along the waterfront, look no further than Pioneer Square.