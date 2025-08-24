A Breezy Sacramento River Town Surrounded By Orchards, Wineries, And Scenic Paths Is A Perfect Bay Area Getaway
If you're winding your way out of the Bay Area and into California's valleys, there are plenty of stops along the way, from Rio Vista's walkable, vibrant streets to the beautifully preserved historic community of Locke. With so many charming towns dotting the banks of the Sacramento River, it's not hard to find any number of things to do near (or on) the water. You might be surprised, however, to discover that one breezy town along the Sacramento River serves as the perfect getaway from the Bay Area. With an abundance of wineries, orchards, and meandering paths perfect for casual strolls, Clarksburg is the ideal pit stop if you're traveling out of the Bay.
The community of Clarksburg is tucked into Sacramento's suburbs. It's also flanked by Elk Grove, a revitalized wine-country-adjacent city, which, together, suggest that no matter your interests, there will be plenty to do while exploring along the river.
Clarksburg has all the conveniences of a major city with a special small-town something that begs visitors to stop in. So what can you do there? Start with a bit of history, spend a day at the wineries, take a day trip to a local farm, and don't forget to try some of the area's top-rated restaurants while enjoying the scenery.
Explore Clarksburg's history, wineries, and orchards
Like many towns along the Sacramento River, Clarksburg started out as an agriculturally-focused community. Early in its history, Clarksburg was home to dairy farms, though it later became a California hub for growing and processing sugar beets. Named for its founder, Robert Christopher Clark, the town sprang up in the 1850s, with the addition of the now-historic schoolhouse in 1883. While there is no designated museum in Clarksburg, you can stop by the Clarksburg School House on weekends for a deep dive into local history. Beyond its rich past, Clarksburg is best known for its vineyards and a thriving, small-town wine culture.
Clarksburg AVA is made up of over 64,600 acres of vineyards, and the centerpiece of the community is the Old Sugar Mill. Despite its name (and matching history), today, the Old Sugar Mill — with over a dozen wineries sharing space — hosts wine tastings, music events, and weddings. Wine tasting is a definite highlight in Clarksburg, but there is even more to the town than its vintners.
One local farm, Loving Nature Farm, is within Clarksburg's town limits and grows seasonal veggies as well as citrus, blackberries, and even artichokes. Heading south out of town, you will continue to see acres and acres of farmland, but it's not only vineyards on the outskirts of Sacramento and neighboring Elk Grove. While visiting Clarksburg, you can take a short trip to Courtland, where various operations — like Greene and Hemly Inc, David J Elliot & Son, and Steamboat Acres LP — grow delicacies like pears, apples, cherries, and more.
Enjoy a Bay Area getaway in Clarksburg
One of the most convenient things about Clarksburg is that it lies right outside one of California's bigger cities, Sacramento. True, the City of Trees has its own culinary offerings and green spaces, but its international airport makes it a handy hub for anyone wanting to explore the greater Sacramento area and beyond. Sacramento International Airport is roughly a 30-minute drive from Clarksburg, although you may not want to head straight to the small town once you arrive.
Because of its small size and agricultural focus, Clarksburg's accommodation options are apparently nonexistent. That said, the greater Sacramento area has plenty of hotels to choose from, many of which are a short drive from town. For example, Freeport Wine Country Inn is minutes away from Clarksburg, with amenities ranging from jetted tubs to an on-site restaurant.
Other attractions in Clarksburg include on-the-water and waterfront activities. At the Clarksburg Marina, you can enjoy riverfront views, fishing, and boating. If you're feeling like soaking up the vibes in a more satiating way, try Husick's by Forester, a riverfront pizza place, or Dinky Diner, an aptly-named burger shack with outdoor seating. If you're feeling restless, a walk along the riverfront might be just the ticket. South River Road runs the length of Clarksburg's eastern border and has established walking paths alongside — but be aware of cars and cyclists while enjoying the ambiance.