A Breezy Sacramento River Town Surrounded By Orchards, Wineries, And Scenic Paths Is A Perfect Bay Area Getaway

If you're winding your way out of the Bay Area and into California's valleys, there are plenty of stops along the way, from Rio Vista's walkable, vibrant streets to the beautifully preserved historic community of Locke. With so many charming towns dotting the banks of the Sacramento River, it's not hard to find any number of things to do near (or on) the water. You might be surprised, however, to discover that one breezy town along the Sacramento River serves as the perfect getaway from the Bay Area. With an abundance of wineries, orchards, and meandering paths perfect for casual strolls, Clarksburg is the ideal pit stop if you're traveling out of the Bay.

The community of Clarksburg is tucked into Sacramento's suburbs. It's also flanked by Elk Grove, a revitalized wine-country-adjacent city, which, together, suggest that no matter your interests, there will be plenty to do while exploring along the river.

Clarksburg has all the conveniences of a major city with a special small-town something that begs visitors to stop in. So what can you do there? Start with a bit of history, spend a day at the wineries, take a day trip to a local farm, and don't forget to try some of the area's top-rated restaurants while enjoying the scenery.