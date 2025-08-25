Maine's Quiet Beach Is A Local Surf, Swim, And Fishing Favorite With Great Waves And A Hidden Shipwreck
On the southern shores of Maine, just a short drive from Portland, there's a stretch of sand that locals and visitors keep coming back to. Wide and walkable at low tide, with a friendly mix of surfers, swimmers, and anglers, it encapsulates the best of a New England beach day. This is Higgins Beach in Scarborough. It's a favorite for year-round surfers who want reliable swells and a laid-back atmosphere, as well as being a regular spot for families to visit on vacation. It's no secret why Travel + Leisure named it one of the best beaches in Maine.
Higgins Beach is an absolute favorite among surfers. The Atlantic here offers a reliable break, drawing both seasoned riders and beginners looking to practice in manageable swells. In the summer months, surfing is only allowed outside the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but we can't think of anything better than catching waves during sunset or sunrise. And if you're a water baby looking to fill these hours, get your costumes on and head for a swim. Summer brings the best conditions, with cool but refreshing waves that make a dip feel completely refreshing. And when it comes to fishing, Higgins Beach delivers. It's a recognized striper zone, with local reports highlighting it among the best southern Maine spots for striped bass.
Higgins Beach shipwreck, and other Scarborough attractions
While Kittery is Maine's oldest town, Higgins Beach has some history, too. After your water activities are over for the day, take a stroll offshore to discover the remains of the Howard W. Middleton, a ship that ran aground here in 1897 while carrying coal from Philadelphia to Portland. Thankfully, all crew on board were able to escape, but the ship itself was destroyed on the beach. While much of its wooden hull has been buried by the sands over the years, parts of the wreck still rise above the waterline and are visible.
After exploring the wreck, the best way to round out a Higgins Beach day is with something to eat or drink nearby. Just a short walk from the sand, Higgins Beach Market is a classic stop for beachgoers, serving sandwiches, pizza, and fresh coffee — ideal for a post-swim bite or to fuel up before heading home. A little farther up the road, The Bait Shed offers waterside dining with a relaxed vibe. Opt for the classic Maine lobster roll or, for something different, try the swordfish with mango sauce, all washed down with a cold local beer and enjoyed with a view of the Scarborough River. Whether you're craving a casual beach day or a sit-down dinner with an ocean view, the Higgins Beach area makes it easy to turn a day of surfing, swimming, and exploring into a full coastal experience.