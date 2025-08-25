Maine's Quiet Beach Is A Local Surf, Swim, And Fishing Favorite With Great Waves And A Hidden Shipwreck

On the southern shores of Maine, just a short drive from Portland, there's a stretch of sand that locals and visitors keep coming back to. Wide and walkable at low tide, with a friendly mix of surfers, swimmers, and anglers, it encapsulates the best of a New England beach day. This is Higgins Beach in Scarborough. It's a favorite for year-round surfers who want reliable swells and a laid-back atmosphere, as well as being a regular spot for families to visit on vacation. It's no secret why Travel + Leisure named it one of the best beaches in Maine.

Higgins Beach is an absolute favorite among surfers. The Atlantic here offers a reliable break, drawing both seasoned riders and beginners looking to practice in manageable swells. In the summer months, surfing is only allowed outside the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but we can't think of anything better than catching waves during sunset or sunrise. And if you're a water baby looking to fill these hours, get your costumes on and head for a swim. Summer brings the best conditions, with cool but refreshing waves that make a dip feel completely refreshing. And when it comes to fishing, Higgins Beach delivers. It's a recognized striper zone, with local reports highlighting it among the best southern Maine spots for striped bass.