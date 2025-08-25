This Adorable Rhode Island Village Blends Its Historic Past With Peaceful Waterfalls And A Local Arts Scene
Rhode Island is the smallest state in the U.S., but it has many charming travel destinations, like Matunuck, a perfectly New England village that promises fresh fish and surf, and Goosewing Beach Preserve, a quiet coastline with untouched beauty and breathtaking views. One name that definitely belongs on that list is Harrisville. This historic mill village with beautiful waterfalls and a local arts scene has a lot to offer travelers looking for a rural escape.
With a population of under 2,000 people, Harrisville certainly has small-town charm — though it's a census-designated place (CDP) inside the larger town of Burrillville. Originally named Rhodesville after founder William Rhodes, the settlement was renamed in 1825 after Andrew Harris purchased it and opened a spindle factory and later a cotton mill. Harrisville's mill village history is well-preserved today, which has earned it a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
Harrisville is located about 20 miles from Providence and about 30 miles from Warwick, where you'll find the nearest airport. The village might be best known for its large pond with peaceful waterfalls. The historic buildings make it a lovely place for a quiet walk — though there is an eerie aspect to parts of the town's history, as you can see in another well-known local landmark. The 1736 farmhouse that inspired the 2013 movie "The Conjuring" is located in Harrisville — and it's been called "the most-haunted house in America." It used to be open to visitors but closed in 2024, so you can't go inside yourself to see if it really is haunted. However, you can view it from the road (which is probably safer, anyway).
Exploring the outdoors and historic places of Harrisville
It's easy to enjoy nature in Harrisville — it's everywhere! The most significant outdoor landmark is Harrisville Pond and Harrisville Falls, a 30-foot waterfall that stretches across 150 feet. Ever since the historic mill days, the pond and waterfall have been places for villagers to gather; today, many do so at the Waterfall Kitchen & Bar.
You can also enjoy the scenery in Harrisville by taking a walking tour through the historic district that leads you past many of the village's oldest structures, including a footbridge below the waterfalls, the mill complex, a Victorian-era church, and several 19th-century houses. Or take a private horse-drawn carriage ride through town, courtesy of local business Liberty Farm & Carriage. Outside the historic district, you'll see another charming waterfall at Big Round Top Pond, a popular fishing spot (pictured above). Along with Little Top Pond, it's stocked with trout seasonally. If you're visiting in the fall, stop by the family-owned Round Top Orchard for some apple-picking.
The thriving arts culture in Harrisville
Despite its small size, Harrisville has a thriving arts scene with a popular community theater and several artists' studios. Founded in 1934, the Assembly Theater — located next to Harrisville Pond and waterfall — hosts live music and theater as well as other community events, such as craft fairs. Holly Dumaine-Picard, executive chairperson of the Patrons of the Assembly Theatre, told the Valley Breeze in 2021, "When I have older folks who come in who were here as children, they say it looks exactly the same. It's kept the charm that it's always had."
Art Box Studio is another center of the creative scene. Located in a renovated mill building, the studio showcases different artists' work each month and offers prints and original works for purchase. Children and adults alike can take classes in subjects like felting, weaving, and painting. In 2021, co-founder Carol Cove told Northern Rhode Island News On the Web, "We started the business based on the idea that we wanted to have a community space where kids and adults felt comfortable to come and create on their terms."
