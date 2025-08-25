This Adorable Rhode Island Village Blends Its Historic Past With Peaceful Waterfalls And A Local Arts Scene

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the U.S., but it has many charming travel destinations, like Matunuck, a perfectly New England village that promises fresh fish and surf, and Goosewing Beach Preserve, a quiet coastline with untouched beauty and breathtaking views. One name that definitely belongs on that list is Harrisville. This historic mill village with beautiful waterfalls and a local arts scene has a lot to offer travelers looking for a rural escape.

With a population of under 2,000 people, Harrisville certainly has small-town charm — though it's a census-designated place (CDP) inside the larger town of Burrillville. Originally named Rhodesville after founder William Rhodes, the settlement was renamed in 1825 after Andrew Harris purchased it and opened a spindle factory and later a cotton mill. Harrisville's mill village history is well-preserved today, which has earned it a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

Harrisville is located about 20 miles from Providence and about 30 miles from Warwick, where you'll find the nearest airport. The village might be best known for its large pond with peaceful waterfalls. The historic buildings make it a lovely place for a quiet walk — though there is an eerie aspect to parts of the town's history, as you can see in another well-known local landmark. The 1736 farmhouse that inspired the 2013 movie "The Conjuring" is located in Harrisville — and it's been called "the most-haunted house in America." It used to be open to visitors but closed in 2024, so you can't go inside yourself to see if it really is haunted. However, you can view it from the road (which is probably safer, anyway).