This Charming Town On Maryland's Eastern Shore Offers Annual Festivals And Fresh Chesapeake Bay Seafood

Nothing says summer quite like the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and vibrant Chestertown is a jewel in the region's crown. From fresh seafood (with a liberal helping of Old Bay Seasoning, of course) to summer concerts, the fun and easygoing elements in this delightful college town combine to make for an ideal warm-weather destination. While Maryland has no shortage of Chesapeake Bay-facing towns for a scenic (and delicious) city break — like St. Michaels, a vacation town full of seafood and nautical charm, or Havre de Grace's artsy waterfront vibes – don't skip out on Chestertown and all it has to offer.

At around two to three hours driving from Washington, D.C, and about two hours from Baltimore, Chestertown is an accessible weekend destination for city dwellers looking to beat the heat with some fresh air and bayside living. With 5,500-odd full-time inhabitants, this Kent County town may be small — but it's got a big heart. Situated on the banks of the Chester River, Chestertown was founded in 1706. Not long after that, in 1782, Washington College was founded and has been contributing to the town's vibrant culture ever since.