Avoid The Boston Bustle On This Tranquil Little Harbor Island With Wildlife, History, And Hiking Trails
In the pocket of ocean that Boston curves around, there are a bunch of little islands that are easy to get to by ferry from the mainland. These islands, collectively forming the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park, are known for their outdoor recreation and sea views, but each has its own appeal. Spectacle Island is a serene city escape for swimming, for example. While Spectacle Island, like many of the Boston Harbor Islands, is entirely a public park, Peddocks Island is one that has its own community of inhabitants. Its cluster of colorful cottages were once a Portuguese fishing village, with most of its current residents descended from the first villagers. Aside from the private homes, though, the island remains open to the public, with trails, woods, and views out to the Boston skyline for visitors to enjoy.
There's a lot to discover on Peddocks Island beyond its pretty scenic points. Historically, the island was an important military base, from the American Revolution up through World War II. Numerous structures from its military past linger on the island, including a fort left intact from the end of the 19th century. The island is also a birding hotspot, and other wildlife, including deer and even coyotes, might make an appearance as you walk among the quiet forests and salt marshes that feel worlds away from downtown.
Walk through fort remains on Peddocks Island
To reach Peddocks Island, daily ferries depart from the Hingham Ferry Shipyard with a roughly 35-minute journey to the island. The Hingham Shipyard is about 40 minutes from Boston Logan International Airport by car. When you dock at the north side of the island, there's a visitor center with restrooms, which is in fact a restored guardhouse that was built as an addition to the island's Fort Andrews in 1910. Peddocks Island was used as a militia outpost before then, but the construction of Fort Andrews in 1900 marked the most significant period of its military history. It was used as training grounds during World War I, and it held Italian prisoners during World War II but never saw combat.
Visitors are welcome to walk among the fort remains along a roughly mile-long walking path. A short distance from the visitor center, you'll pass the fort's parade ground and see the stately brick barracks and several empty administration buildings. You can also enter into the tunneled batteries where cannons were once stationed. A bit south of these buildings is "Officers Row," where the forts' officers once resided, a hospital, and a World War II-era chapel — the only wooden structure remaining from the fort. If you're a movie buff, the buildings of the fort made an appearance in the film "Shutter Island" as a filming backdrop.
Cottages, nature trails, and camping on Peddocks Island
The northern part of Peddocks Island, where the ferry docks, narrows into a sand bar before connecting to the wider, southern area of the island. It's here in the southern portion that you'll find quaint, colorful cottages (just over 20 of them), which make up the only island community in the Boston Harbor Islands. The community's roots go back to 1887, the year that Boston forced Portuguese immigrants to relocate to the island. Its original inhabitants were mainly fishers, and their families continue to live in the cottages part-time during the summer. The homes are private, so visitors should be respectful when in this part of the island, but there are walking paths that pass along the rows of homes, since it is part of the state-owned park. These homes make up one of the few residential sites that exist within Massachusetts state parks (another being the shacks among the serene dunes of the Cape Cod National Seashore).
The trail from the ferry dock to the southeastern head is about 3 miles out-and-back. Aside from the mowed lawns of the island cottages, the dirt trail winds through wild terrain, which is a mix of forest, marshes, beaches, and ponds. Owls, terns, and cormorants are a few of the birds you might spot here, plus, during the spring, migratory shorebirds come in flocks. Coyotes are sometimes seen on the island because they can swim from the mainland.
There are campsites available on the island if you want to stay overnight. The tent sites have toilets and picnic tables available for use but no showers. There are also yurts available for a more glamping-style overnight experience, which can fit up to six people and have electricity and bunk beds.