Avoid The Boston Bustle On This Tranquil Little Harbor Island With Wildlife, History, And Hiking Trails

The northern part of Peddocks Island, where the ferry docks, narrows into a sand bar before connecting to the wider, southern area of the island. It's here in the southern portion that you'll find quaint, colorful cottages (just over 20 of them), which make up the only island community in the Boston Harbor Islands. The community's roots go back to 1887, the year that Boston forced Portuguese immigrants to relocate to the island. Its original inhabitants were mainly fishers, and their families continue to live in the cottages part-time during the summer. The homes are private, so visitors should be respectful when in this part of the island, but there are walking paths that pass along the rows of homes, since it is part of the state-owned park. These homes make up one of the few residential sites that exist within Massachusetts state parks (another being the shacks among the serene dunes of the Cape Cod National Seashore).

The trail from the ferry dock to the southeastern head is about 3 miles out-and-back. Aside from the mowed lawns of the island cottages, the dirt trail winds through wild terrain, which is a mix of forest, marshes, beaches, and ponds. Owls, terns, and cormorants are a few of the birds you might spot here, plus, during the spring, migratory shorebirds come in flocks. Coyotes are sometimes seen on the island because they can swim from the mainland.

There are campsites available on the island if you want to stay overnight. The tent sites have toilets and picnic tables available for use but no showers. There are also yurts available for a more glamping-style overnight experience, which can fit up to six people and have electricity and bunk beds.