The Lush Valleys Of Oregon's Blue Mountains Are Home To A Gorgeous State Park With An Abandoned Town

Nestled in the valleys and gentle hills of Grant County, Bates State Park captures the big sky beauty and history of rural Oregon. Opened in 2011, the park comes with all the advantages of being a new addition to the state's park system. Think automated lights in the bathrooms, thoughtful campground landscaping, and an overall feel of a space that's routinely and well maintained. Despite this, Bates is one of the least visited Oregon state parks.

Located half an hour outside John Day, the 131-acre park preserves the defunct timber mill that was once the heart of a thriving lumber town, Bates (formerly known as Batesville). From 1917 to the mid-1960s, over 400 workers (along with their families) formed a community in homes provided by the Oregon Lumber Company. But by the 1970s, a more advanced mill opened in John Day, and residents were given the option to buy their houses for a single dollar. Many workers dismantled their homes, while others relocated them to other areas, leaving the once-thriving town a ghostly shadow of its former self.

Bates State Park came about thanks to advocacy by former residents who didn't want to see their history disappear. Once home to a school with over 125 students, a church, and rows of cookie-cutter houses steps from the mill and timber yard, little of the original town remains today. However, visitors can learn about Bates through interpretive plaques spread along three miles of trails throughout the park. It's also a popular overnight stopover for cyclists traveling coast to coast along the TransAmerica Trail, and hikers exploring the Blue Mountains.