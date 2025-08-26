Arizona's Highest Peak Is A Breathtaking Volcano With Hiking, Skiing, And Grand Canyon Views

Arizona's highest point on the Humphrey's summit is over a million years old and may have once stood at over 16,000 feet before erosion took its toll. One of the more strenuous ways to explore the steep mountain is hiking the 9.5-mile (round trip) Humphreys Peak Trail. Winding along the western side of the mountain, the trail has climbs more than 3,000 feet. But amazing views reward those who reach the summit — on a clear day, you can even see a tangerine strip of the Grand Canyon spread out along the horizon. The long hike also affords opportunities to spot some of the wildlife that live in the area, such as coyotes, elk, black bears, and bird species like bluebirds, golden eagles, wild turkey, and red-tailed hawks.

Humphrey's Peak is located less than a thirty-minute drive from one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, Flagstaff. Another way to experience the dramatic scenery around the volcano is to visit the ski resort — Arizona Snowbowl — during the winter. With over 700 skiable acres, eight ski lifts, and 61 runs, Humphrey's Peak is a winter wonderland for snow sport enthusiasts. Depending on the weather and snowfall, the ski season often runs from mid-November to May. Regardless of when you visit, you should definitely add Humphrey's Peak to the list of the best stops on a road trip between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.