Arizona's Last Volcanic Eruption Is A Quick Day Trip From Flagstaff With Awe-Inspiring Landscapes

From the ever-active Kilauea in Hawaii to the infamous Mount St. Helens in Washington, the United States has some of Earth's most notable (and notorious) volcanoes. And despite their obvious dangers, many of America's active volcanoes make for unforgettable visits! But most of America's volcanic destinations are located on the West Coast and the Hawaiian Islands, thanks to the hard work of the aptly named Pacific Ring of Fire. Arizona, for all its incredible geology, is generally thought to be too far east to have any volcanoes of its own. But, oddly enough, Arizona did have some notable volcanic eruptions of its own in the relatively recent geological past. The remnants of these unique eruptions can today be found in the amazing Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument.

Located just half an hour drive from Flagstaff, Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument boasts a striking landscape of volcanic artistry etched into the already-uncanny Arizona scenery. The Sunset Crater Volcano is the youngest volcano of the larger San Francisco Volcanic Field, which stretches across the Colorado Plateau in northern Arizona. In addition to Sunset Crater, the San Francisco Volcanic Field is also responsible for the nearby San Francisco Peaks (including Humphreys Peak, Arizona's highest mountain).

Not only does the park feature eye-catching examples of well-preserved volcanic cones, but the park's backdrop also includes epic scenery of Arizona's highest mountain peaks. All taken together, the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument is a one-of-a-kind landscape with some of the best hiking (and photo) opportunities in the picturesque state of Arizona. And despite Flagstaff's enviable status as the "Gateway to the Grand Canyon," Sunset Crater is memorable enough to rival even the exalted canyon nearby as a top Flagstaff day trip.