One Of Arizona's Most Affordable Cities To Live In Is A Shopping Mecca With Markets And Local Cuisine

When most people think of Arizona, they picture places like Phoenix, the Grand Canyon, or Scottsdale. However, the Copper State is full of so much more than vast deserts and barren landscapes. In fact, if you head to the southwestern corner of the state, just below the city of Yuma, the "sunniest place on Earth," and the Mexican border, you'll run into the quaint city of San Luis.

The city's history is relatively recent, as it was founded in 1930 to support an official border crossing between the United States and Mexico. However, what began as a small agricultural community has now become one of the fastest-growing spots in the state, thanks in large part to an affordable cost of living.

But you don't have to be on the hunt for a new house or apartment to find a reason to add San Luis to your travel bucket list. As a border town, San Luis showcases the best of both the U.S. and Mexico, particularly when it comes to open-air markets and southwestern cuisine. In fact, if you're looking for a quintessential Arizona vacation without the crowds or high prices of a place like Phoenix, San Luis might be just the ticket. Plus, you can always venture across the border and explore Mexican attractions like the Sea of Cortez's best-kept secret, San Felipe.