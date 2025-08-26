One Of Arizona's Most Affordable Cities To Live In Is A Shopping Mecca With Markets And Local Cuisine
When most people think of Arizona, they picture places like Phoenix, the Grand Canyon, or Scottsdale. However, the Copper State is full of so much more than vast deserts and barren landscapes. In fact, if you head to the southwestern corner of the state, just below the city of Yuma, the "sunniest place on Earth," and the Mexican border, you'll run into the quaint city of San Luis.
The city's history is relatively recent, as it was founded in 1930 to support an official border crossing between the United States and Mexico. However, what began as a small agricultural community has now become one of the fastest-growing spots in the state, thanks in large part to an affordable cost of living.
But you don't have to be on the hunt for a new house or apartment to find a reason to add San Luis to your travel bucket list. As a border town, San Luis showcases the best of both the U.S. and Mexico, particularly when it comes to open-air markets and southwestern cuisine. In fact, if you're looking for a quintessential Arizona vacation without the crowds or high prices of a place like Phoenix, San Luis might be just the ticket. Plus, you can always venture across the border and explore Mexican attractions like the Sea of Cortez's best-kept secret, San Felipe.
Why San Luis, Arizona, is such an up-and-coming city
The primary reason why San Luis is becoming a hotspot on the map is that it's one of the most affordable places to live in the state. According to the real estate website ReAlpha, San Luis is ranked fourth on the list of the top 10 most affordable cities in Arizona. The median home price in San Luis is around $241,400 — it's over $460,000 nationally — and the average cost of living is 9% lower than the average for the United States. So as more people flock to San Luis, that means better amenities, infrastructure, and attractions.
So the city will become a much more attractive destination as more people move there, but why should you visit San Luis right now? One reason is that the city offers a great sampling of Mexican culture without crossing the border. The city is full of flea markets and shops offering Mexican-made items, including souvenirs and essentials. Since San Luis is known for its shopping, make sure to bring an extra bag to carry all of your souvenirs and items home. Alternatively, you might want to pay for shipping to your house, as that might be cheaper than paying for extra baggage on the airplane.
You can sit down and enjoy your favorite dishes at Panchita's Restaurant, which has the best menudo in town, or Mariscos el Navegante, which offers Mexican-style seafood. San Luis is also home to various food trucks, such as La Cruda, Papa Oso Philly's & Wing's, or Hot Dogs Gaby y El Pimpollo. If you prefer a sit-in restaurant, you can find taco places throughout the city, like Tacos "El Chipilon" USA. Plus, if you have a passport and want to cross the border, you can visit the restaurants, bodegas, and open-air markets in Mexico's sister city of San Luis Rio Colorado.
Planning a border vacation to San Luis
If you're coming to San Luis from inside the United States, the closest major airports are either Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where calling an Uber may get you a driverless car, or San Diego International Airport. Both options are just over three hours away, so it's up to you which one works best. However, Yuma does have its own airport, so you may be able to catch a regional flight there and drive just 40 minutes south.
There are no traditional hotels in San Luis, Arizona. Instead, the nearest ones are just across the border in San Luis Rio Colorado. If you want to overnight in the area without having to cross the border every day, your best bet is Yuma. You can also rent an Airbnb or vacation rental home during your stay. If you want to cross the border into Mexico, the border station is open 24 hours a day, and if you avoid rush hour (around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time), you shouldn't have to wait too long to get across in either direction.