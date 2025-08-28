Arizona's Breathtaking Mountain Range With Endless Recreation Is A Thrilling Escape Near Phoenix
Arizona isn't all deserts, arid plains, and swelteringly hot cities. The Grand Canyon State has gorgeous lakes and reservoirs, such as Bear Canyon Lake, a secluded waterfront slice of heaven for camping and fishing. Arizona is also home to dozens of mountain peaks where you can rise above its hotter destinations. That's not to say you shouldn't explore Arizona's deserts. You can't beat standing transfixed at the rim of the Grand Canyon or gazing up in awe at giant cacti at Saguaro National Park, a lesser-visited Arizona gem with unbelievable desert scenery.
But for an alpine adventure that will take you thousands of feet above it all, head to Four Peaks Wilderness Area in the Mazatzal Mountains near Phoenix. Located in the Tonto National Forest, the rugged area with its four prominent peaks boasts 60,000 acres of wilderness, where creatures like ring-tailed cats, mountain lions, and black bears roam. Brown's Peak, the tallest of the four peaks, stands at 7,659 feet, its summit offering sweeping views of one-fourth of the entire state. Four Peaks isn't just for views, though. Thrilling excursions await here, such as off roading, mountain biking, hiking, and rock scrambling. And all this outdoor excitement is closer to civilization than you may realize, as you can be there in less than a two-hour drive from downtown Phoenix.
Four Peaks Wilderness Area offers outdoor adventure aplenty
Similar to Alpine, Arizona — a cozy mountain town between two lakes — the Four Peaks Wilderness Area is bursting with outdoor fun. Thrilling hiking opportunities abound, though do note that some require a 4x4 to access the trail head. For example, reaching the 1.9-mile Lone Pine Trail involves a rugged drive on Cline Cabin Road from Route 87.The trail weaves deep into the wilderness, leading you right to Four Peaks. Although the last quarter mile of the hike involves navigating some loose rocks, the views from this trail make it all worthwhile. Another route that requires a high-clearance vehicle is the spectacular 5-mile Brown's Peak Trail, which will honestly take your breath away. The scenic hike winds past desert plants like giant saguaros, prickly pear cacti, and blooming flowers in spring. It involves a gradual ascent of around 1,800 feet, culminating in a scree chute (a very steep path with loose rocks) leading to the 7,659-foot summit, from which the views are simply out of this world.
Besides hiking, you can speed things up a bit by mountain biking on the area's rough roads or exploring them on motorbikes, jeeps, and other 4x4s. If you prefer to have a guide rather than driving yourself, consider this wild, off-road adventure offered on Viator. The tour, which includes lunch, takes you past a striking variety of land features in the Four Peaks Wilderness Area (e.g., huge boulders, desert washes, and more) with possible sightings of coyotes and javelina.
Stay overnight in and near Four Peaks
If you're craving more time in this untamed setting, dispersed camping on government lands is allowed for up to 14 days. But do note that there are no facilities at all here, and it's a Leave No Trace location — meaning you must pack out whatever you have brought in. Be extra careful if you decide to pitch a tent, as aside from the bears and mountain lions, the area is home to a bunch of rattlesnakes and scorpions. That said, if you want a remote wilderness camping experience, this would be it.
Those who prefer to stay indoors will find plenty of vacation homes and other accommodation options to suite a wide range of budgets within an hour's drive of Four Peaks in the Phoenix suburbs of Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, and Mesa. One highly recommended area hotel is the affordable Home2 Suites By Hilton Mesa Longbow, Az, only a 40-minute drive away. It boasts amenities like a lounge, outdoor fireplace, fitness room, mini-market, laundry facilities, and a barbecue and gets high marks from customers for its excellent location and friendly staff. In Scottsdale, one option is the North Scottsdale Serenity Escape, a three-bedroom private home that's rated 9.8 on Trip.com. The Four Peaks Bed and Breakfast is another Scottsdale option that has whirlpool tubs, fireplaces, a gym, and an outdoor pool. It also has an on-site bar and bistro plus free home-baked cookies.