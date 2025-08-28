Arizona's Breathtaking Mountain Range With Endless Recreation Is A Thrilling Escape Near Phoenix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Arizona isn't all deserts, arid plains, and swelteringly hot cities. The Grand Canyon State has gorgeous lakes and reservoirs, such as Bear Canyon Lake, a secluded waterfront slice of heaven for camping and fishing. Arizona is also home to dozens of mountain peaks where you can rise above its hotter destinations. That's not to say you shouldn't explore Arizona's deserts. You can't beat standing transfixed at the rim of the Grand Canyon or gazing up in awe at giant cacti at Saguaro National Park, a lesser-visited Arizona gem with unbelievable desert scenery.

But for an alpine adventure that will take you thousands of feet above it all, head to Four Peaks Wilderness Area in the Mazatzal Mountains near Phoenix. Located in the Tonto National Forest, the rugged area with its four prominent peaks boasts 60,000 acres of wilderness, where creatures like ring-tailed cats, mountain lions, and black bears roam. Brown's Peak, the tallest of the four peaks, stands at 7,659 feet, its summit offering sweeping views of one-fourth of the entire state. Four Peaks isn't just for views, though. Thrilling excursions await here, such as off roading, mountain biking, hiking, and rock scrambling. And all this outdoor excitement is closer to civilization than you may realize, as you can be there in less than a two-hour drive from downtown Phoenix.